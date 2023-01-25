Rescuers searched the Pacifica coast on Thursday for signs of a swimmer who was pulled from his friends and hasn’t been seen since.
Pacifica Police got the call at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday and rushed to Esplanade Beach along with crews from North County Fire Authority and an ambulance crew from American Medical Response. They were told three men had gone into the ocean but that one was struck by a large wave and pulled away from shore. The other two men were able to get out of the water and call 911 for help.
San Francisco State University identified the missing man as a student, 22-year-old Hamzah Alsaudi. He is a member of the San Francisco State University wrestling team.
Searchers from the local police and fire services were joined by California State Beach lifeguards, California Highway Patrol and the San Bruno Police Department. In addition, the Coast Guard responded with both air and sea units.
The accident occurred during a king tide, the largest tides of the year that are known to bring dangerous sneaker waves to shore.
