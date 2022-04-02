A Miramar man threatening to commit suicide surrendered himself to authorities after barricading himself in his house on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s Office spokesman Javier Acosta said deputies and the nonprofit El Centro de Libertad CARES team responded to a call at 12:20 p.m. on Saturday afternoon from a third party that a Miramar resident was threatening to kill himself with a firearm.
Deputies blocked road access for two hours for the neighborhood between Alto Avenue and Miramar Drive. Acosta said the Sheriff’s Office Crisis Negotiations Unit helped the man’s family ask the man to stand down. Shortly after 2:30 p.m. the man, who reportedly barricaded himself in his house with his family, agreed to be taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.
The CARES team is part of a new responder program that launched in March. Its goal is to have a two-person team consisting of a mental health professional and an EMT respond to mental and behavioral health crises in Half Moon Bay. The team does not get involved when there are reports of violence or medical emergencies. Jeff Essex, El Centro’s executive director, said the CARES unit was called to the scene by Sheriff’s deputies to be on standby in case they were needed after the gun was no longer a factor. Essex said the CARES team contacted the man’s wife, provided information on resources and contact information and will follow up with the family next week.
Well done!! Thank you to everyone involved!
As a psychiatric RN for 45 years, I have always thought this type of team would be a great idea. I am so happy they had success in ending this tragedy without anyone being harmed. I am so happy the gentleman is receiving a mental health evaluation. This is fantastic news!
