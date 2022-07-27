water leak in Miramar

A persistent water leak in Miramar has frustrated area residents and so far stymied attempts at a fix.

 Adam Pardee

Residents of Miramar and beachgoers in the area will soon mark a dubious anniversary. Almost a full year has passed since water began seeping out of the road on Magellan Avenue near the intersection with Mirada Road near the Miramar Beach Restaurant.

The seepage forms pools of water on the street that collect automotive oil and create a nuisance at a location that is busy with foot, bike and car traffic. Over many months the flowing water has wrought increasing damage to the street and extensively eroded the nearby path to the sand.

