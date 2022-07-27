Residents of Miramar and beachgoers in the area will soon mark a dubious anniversary. Almost a full year has passed since water began seeping out of the road on Magellan Avenue near the intersection with Mirada Road near the Miramar Beach Restaurant.
The seepage forms pools of water on the street that collect automotive oil and create a nuisance at a location that is busy with foot, bike and car traffic. Over many months the flowing water has wrought increasing damage to the street and extensively eroded the nearby path to the sand.
The process has continued for so long that a small ecosystem of growth is beginning to emerge in the gully formed by the water at the top of the riprap. Eventually the new water channel and foliage could undermine the stability of the boulders retaining the pathway.
“If this were happening in front of my house, they would have shut off my water and disconnected me from PG&E a long time ago,” said a frustrated Serhiy Kybych, who lives nearby on Magellan Avenue. He described an endless parade of crews coming to dig near the apparent leak, coming back to fill the holes, returning to dig again and finally just leaving a steel plate over the road.
The saga began last fall when a small trickle appeared on the street. Crews showed up to work on the problem after residents complained, but when their activity stopped, the water did not. In response to an inquiry from the Review last December, county Supervisor Don Horsley wrote, “The roadway work that you asked about is being conducted by Coastside County Water District on a suspected leak.”
Mary Rogren, general manager of the Coastside Water District, clarified the scope of the work last year. The district hired a contractor to excavate a section of water main, she explained. “(They) found no evidence of a leak. Instead we found water trapped and traveling between two soil clay layers.”
Rogren described the forensic methods the district used to investigate the source of the water. “(S)amples were taken to run comparative lab mineral analysis of the local water from (the) leak compared to our closest hydrant — essentially fingerprinting the two waters. Based on the chemical composition of these waters, we have determined these are not the same, and that the water from the leak is not from Coastside County Water District.”
This conclusion put the problem back on the county, which is responsible for the roadways. Rogren’s team coordinated with San Mateo County Public Works staff and developed a plan to fill in the excavated area and repave the road. That work was completed last fall yet water continued to seep up around the freshly paved area.
In her email response to the Review last December, Rogren wrote, “In discussing this issue with some local builders, contractors and residents, we learned that this area has historically always had a very high water table and has to be dealt with when installing foundations.” She noted that a few new homes are being built on Magellan Avenue and that may have contributed to the groundwater surfacing in this area.
A contractor at one of the construction sites who did not offer his name laughed at the idea.
“Sure, the weight of these two houses tilted the earth and caused the water to shift over to the road.” He did confirm that he did not need to dig more than a few feet before hitting water.
Last week a crew dug a trench about 15 feet deep in order to connect one of the new homes to the sewage line. No water was visible in the hole and the workmen reported no issues with groundwater.
Observers reported that after the county filled in the hole dug by the water district last year, another crew came out and dug a new hole in a different spot.
The process has gone on for so long that people in the area have lost track of what happened when. Some say that the second hole was filled and then a third dug in yet another location.
Michelle Durand, chief communications officer in the county executive’s office, updated the situation earlier this month in response to the Review’s inquiry. “At this point, the (Coastside County Water) District believes the water is not coming from their system … the area has a metal plate on it to minimize damage to the road, and our Department of Public Works will be working with the district as necessary and on our own to determine the source of the water.”
The county still needs to confirm the source of the water, Durand wrote. “The resolution will depend on what is determined to be the source.”
As the first anniversary approaches, it does not seem that much progress has been made. When a solution is found, the work will now also likely entail significant repaving of the road and repairs to adjacent beach infrastructure. No word yet on which agency would bear responsibility for the latter.
