At about 4 p.m. on Monday a woman in her 50s was pulling her mobile dog grooming van up to a home on Alameda Avenue in Half Moon Bay. As she stepped out of the vehicle it began to move.

Thinking she was hitting the brakes, she accidentally stepped on the gas causing the vehicle to crash into the residence, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette.

The woman suffered an injury to her leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There was minor damage reported to the residence.

—Libby Leyden

