At about 4 p.m. on Monday a woman in her 50s was pulling her mobile dog grooming van up to a home on Alameda Avenue in Half Moon Bay. As she stepped out of the vehicle it began to move.
Thinking she was hitting the brakes, she accidentally stepped on the gas causing the vehicle to crash into the residence, according to CalFire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette.
The woman suffered an injury to her leg and was taken to the hospital for treatment. There was minor damage reported to the residence.
—Libby Leyden
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.