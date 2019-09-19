The Minoletti family celebrated their new ownership of Barterra Winery Wednesday evening with a tasting menu, hors d'oeuvre and a ribbon-cutting. The winery at 643 Main Street in downtown Half Moon Bay has long been operated by Bart and Mary Colucci, but after their decision to retire, Ginger and Paul Minoletti jumped at the opportunity to take charge.
Being members of the winery’s wine club for 10 years has given them a love of the craft, an appreciation of the business and an understanding of the varieties of wines they want to hold.
“We were nervous at first because the key is having a relationship with the winemakers and the community,” says new owner Paul Minoletti. “But we had help with the transition and have had nothing but support.”
The family plans to bring in new customers and returning locals with a rotating roster of wines, visiting musicians for locals' night on the last Friday of every month, and a possible Pizza Night in the future.
The winery is open Thursday through Monday from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.