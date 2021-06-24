The Half Moon Bay Art and Pumpkin Festival is on again — albeit a smaller version of the behemoth gathering that usually overruns the Coastside each October.
Miramar Events CEO Tim Beeman announced late Wednesday that an "HMB Pumpkin Minifest 49.5" will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, on Main Street between Filbert and Correas streets. The number 49.5 refers to a stalled festival that would have been the 50th annual event had it taken place in 2020.
As outlined, the festival will have a smaller footprint than usual. The stretch of Main Street that will be used includes the I.D.E.S. grounds, but does not extend north to City Hall.
Beeman said organizers were targeting promotion for the Coastside and intended to provide a "taste" of the usual fun, but would scale down the size of the event. There will be no parade in 2021. Expect a costume contest, pumpkin carving and some art and food booths, though not as many as in more normal years.
Beeman said details were still to come.
Organizers had said that they would not host a pumpkin festival in 2021 due to the ongoing pandemic. Since then, COVID-19 vaccination rates have risen and case rates have fallen, and the state has lifted most restrictions on gatherings.
(5) comments
I really do prefer the giant pumpkins so I’ll probably skip this one.
Good luck keeping all the tourists away. I don't see how this can be done halfway.
That's fairly self-entitled and mean way to say that you always stay inside your home and don't go anywhere. Remember, once you step outside, you are facing a tourist among yourself. There are people whose living depends on tourists and traffic. So venture out to any national forest then you won't see a tourist. And you will stop complaining.
Spot on.... We can't blame people for wanting to come and visit or live in the same beautiful area that we chose to visit and live in :-)
Disagree....... And how can we keep people away from an event and a location that we absolutely want to attend? Seems kind of selfish to me.
