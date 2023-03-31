The 51st annual Mel Mello Farm Day Luncheon took place, finally, on Friday at the I.D.E.S. Hall in Half Moon Bay. The event is intended to celebrate and promote farming on the San Mateo County coast, but most attendees were just happy to see old friends and return to the event after a four-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tom Minaidas received the coveted Farmer of the Year award. Master of ceremonies Cameron Palmer joked that it hadn’t been easy keeping the selection of Minaidas a secret since 2019. Minaidas started Tom and Pete’s produce with his brother in 1964 and continues to be an active presence greeting customers and moving pallets at their Main St. location. He thanked the audience before embracing three generations of family joining him on stage.
The Glenn Ashcroft Chamber Community Service Award went to Heidi Kuiper. The community stalwart wiped away tears as she stopped serving people lunch and walked to the stage while former Half Moon Bay mayor Naomi Patridge listed Kuiper’s many local contributions. Since moving to Half Moon Bay in 1993 Kuiper has served on the Half Moon Bay Beautification board, the Night of Lights committee, volunteered for Coastside Hope and sponsored little league baseball.
Roger Pimentel took the Dolores Mullin “Like A Rock” award. Mel Mello Jr. presented the award noting that Pimentel deserved it, “dad jokes and all,” for his decades of service to the I.D.E.S. Society and the Half Moon Bay volunteer fire department. After listening to his list of accomplishments, Pimentel remarked, “I didn’t realize I had done that much.”
Any mention of the five Chinese and two Hispanic farmers who died? Ray Mueller doesn't like to talk about dead Chinese people.
