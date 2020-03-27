Half Moon Bay resident Tiffany Garcia is like many on the Coastside, simply trying to keep up with the day to day changes related to the COVID-19 outbreak by adjusting to homeschooling her three children and trying her best to remain calm. It wasn’t until she received notice last weekend that she or her husband may be deployed in response to the pandemic that the anxiety started to set in.
Tiffany and her husband, Luis, are both in the military and were issued orders that they should be prepared to leave to assist at food banks.
On March 20, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state was deploying California National Guard members to help provide short-term food security to isolated and vulnerable residents. With the shelter-in-place restrictions, food banks are having trouble attracting volunteers to help with food distribution. The state is calling on the National Guard to fill the gap.
Tiffany, who served four years in the U.S. Air Force, is currently serving her 12th year in the Air National Guard. The couple met while they were both in active duty about 15 years ago. Luis is still active duty in the Air Force and works as a machinist at the Moffett Federal Airfield in Santa Clara County. They are both part of the 129th Rescue Wing. Tiffany Garcia is a training manager.
She originally joined the military to get money to go to college.
“The plan was to join the Air Force, get out and get my degree,” she said. “I guess it kind of hooks you.”
Having two parents in the military makes things challenging when there is a possibility both can be deployed at the same time, she said.
Garcia recalls one instance when Luis was deployed out of the state leaving her pregnant with her second child and taking care of their oldest son.
“It was really stressful because now all of a sudden you’re in the role of a single parent,” she said. “I was still working and going to school at the time too.”
Adding additional strain is the fact that her husband was without a cellphone with which to communicate with his wife and family while separated.
Beyond just the uncertainty over deployments, the Garcias are required to report to monthly and yearly training events that take them away from their household commitments. While Tiffany typically relies on her mother for childcare help, this time it’s challenging because elderly people are at the greatest risk for the virus.
At first the news about the coronavirus felt distant to the Garcias. But by middle of March, she said it was clear this was not going away any time soon. The Garcias have a full household with two sons and one daughter all under the age of 12. As Tiffany and Luis Garcia continue to work and manage homeschooling their kids they also now live with an uncertainty of not knowing whether one or both of them may need to leave for a week or more.
Tiffany Garcia said her commanders are supportive and recognize how a deployment can impact their family.
“If it came down to it they’ll likely just send one of us,” she said.
There is not a large military presence on the Coastside. Tiffany Garcia said that can make her feel isolated at times. She said she enjoys being in the military because she is able to give back to the community and make a contribution.
“It makes you feel good when people thank you for your service,” she said.
She also emphasized the important role the Coastside community can play in adhering to the social distancing protocols and shelter in place orders. It directly impacts people like the Garcias who may be called in to respond to the crisis.
“I think we are trying to do everything and protect our small coastal town,” she said. “I know people want to come in and enjoy the outdoors but that is not how we are going to deter the spread.”
