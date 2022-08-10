▸ Government body:
Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District, Planning and Natural Resources Committee
Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low 58F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: August 10, 2022 @ 3:37 pm
▸ Time and date:
2 p.m., Aug. 2, 2022
▸ Closed session: None
▸ Votes taken: None
▸ Committee members present:
Yoriko Kishmoto, Curt Riffle, Pete Siemens
▸ Public comments: None
▸ Issues at hand:
The team planning the Purisima Creek Preserve Multimodal Access Project presented a report on current transportation access to the preserve, identified strategies to make transportation more accessible while decreasing parking demand and promoting alternatives to single-occupancy vehicles. Many more people wish to visit the preserve, which sees 200,000 visitors annually, but its limited parking makes it difficult to do so.
After analyzing insights from community input, feasibility and efficacy, the planners recommended: bike parking at trailheads, a parking reservation system, reconfiguring and adding additional parking, priority parking for carpools, satellite parking shuttle, Verde Road lot shuttle, social media outreach and real-time parking information.
The team plans to return to the committee with an updated report for a second round of feedback before the end of the year.
▸ Discussion:
Kishmoto raised the option of closing a parking lot to limit cars on the road, making it safer for more bikers and pedestrians to use the road.
Riffle asked the presenters to present the committee with a capacity full number for the preserve. How many people can the preserve hold? How many are too many?
• Ana Ruíz, general manager of Midpeninsula Regional Open Space Reserve, responded that the limiting factor is not the trails and park space but the parking.
▸ Got a correction? If you see an error in this report, email clay@coastsidenewsgroup.com.
