Negotiations for a retirement plan for Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District rangers have stalled after their labor group said district management has refused to reclassify the staff into a new pension plan it feels adequately covers the risks of the job.
Alexander Hapke, president of the Midpeninsula Rangers Peace Officers Association, said the board hasn’t engaged with the labor group about a proposed public safety benefits pension plan, something he believes is necessary for the 27 rangers patrolling about 65,000 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains and San Mateo County coast.
As employees who cannot strike, members of the Rangers Association believe they are being denied appropriate retirement plans given the nature of their work and the challenges they deal with, especially compared with other nearby first responders, Hapke said.
“You don’t see cops, firefighters and first responders in 40-year careers out in the field being able to survive, because it’s a young man’s job,” he said. “We don’t think it’s appropriate to be classified under the same retirement system that administrative staff has. We should have the same retirement system as other jobs that do the same duties that we have.”
Midpen, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, is a public agency that acquires and preserves undeveloped land to protect sensitive habitats and encourage recreation and education opportunities. Midpen General Manager Ana María Ruiz said the rangers’ current pension plan falls under the CalPERS miscellaneous public agency member category, like other staff at Midpen.
Midpen rangers have wanted a safety retirement plan since the California Public Employees' Pension Reform Act passed in 2013 under a different bargaining group, according to Hapke. The act changed how CalPERS limits compensation and provides pensions to current and future employees.
The Rangers Association formed in January 2021, and has negotiated with Midpen on its terms of employment since July 2021. Though tentative agreements have been reached on other compensation items like salary increases, Midpen has not reclassified the rangers' job description in order to qualify them for the safety retirement plan.
While the rangers say their jobs involve a variety of firefighting, law enforcement and emergency medical care roles, the same jobs covered in a CalPERS safety benefit, Midpen says its policies limit rangers’ actions to only certain circumstances and thus they can’t be reclassified.
Midpen’s board of directors is planning to vote on the rangers’ terms of employment for the next year at its Aug. 10 meeting. Hapke and other rangers are planning to speak and ask people to request the board to come back to the table.
Hapke said a Midpen ranger who retires under the district’s current plan after 30 years of service at age 55, would receive 39 percent of their salary during retirement. The proposed safety plan would instead provide for 75 percent of the ranger’s salary for the same timeline.
Ruiz noted that the increase could be problematic for the district in future years, estimating the costs could range from $320,000 to $1.5 million over the first three years. The higher figure is based on a potential increase in workers' compensation and liability insurance. In the long term, she said, to keep the current workforce, the plan could increase personnel costs by as much as 330 percent by 2045.
“That’s our concern, that this comes at a major cost to a public agency that gets transferred onto our taxpayers because the majority of our revenue comes from property taxes,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.