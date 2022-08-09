Negotiations for a retirement plan for Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District rangers have stalled after their labor group said district management has refused to reclassify the staff into a new pension plan it feels adequately covers the risks of the job. 

Alexander Hapke, president of the Midpeninsula Rangers Peace Officers Association, said the board hasn’t engaged with the labor group about a proposed public safety benefits pension plan, something he believes is necessary for the 27 rangers patrolling about 65,000 acres in the Santa Cruz Mountains and San Mateo County coast. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

