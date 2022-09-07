Purisima Creek Preserve

Parking has long been an issue at the Purisima Creek Preserve, where cars often line the roadway. Now the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District is debating a shuttle service that could ultimately close the existing parking area.

 Photo courtesy San Mateo County

The Purisima Creek Redwood Preserve’s meandering trails under the massive redwoods adjacent to winding creeks are a treat for locals and tourists alike. The preserve hosts around 200,000 visitors annually who explore the 5,400 acres, according to the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. But the preserve's popularity means it gets busy, particularly during peak hours, holidays and weekends.

Parking lots fill quickly while cars spill out onto adjacent roads.

