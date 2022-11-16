Through Dec 2., Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has announced potential intermittent closures of nine nature preserves, including Skyline Ridge and Monte Bello. The affected locations are home to ongoing research studies that are part of the Santa Cruz Puma Project.
“They will be working with trained dogs during these short periods when the Puma Project team is going to be out and actively working,” said Cydney Bieber, Midpen’s public affairs specialist. “We're just closing individual preserves to allow them to be able to work without interference from the public.”
Mountain lions are big cats that play an important role in our local ecosystem. As part of Midpen’s mission to preserve open space land throughout the Greater Santa Cruz Mountain region, the organization works to understand and protect the area’s wildlife populations.
“We’re working on a five-year study to better understand factors that influence human-mountain lion interactions and to develop a science-based management plan to help people and mountain lions safely coexist,” said Bieber.
Closures may take place on short notice but will always be announced on openspace.org in the late afternoon the day before. Weekends and the Thanksgiving holiday from Nov. 24-25 will not be affected. Rancho San Antonio will remain open the entire week of Nov. 21-25 due to increased holiday visitation. To receive notifications about preserve closures, join the Midpen email list and select the preserves for which you would like updates.
Bieber said similar closures may be happening on a periodic basis over the next few years.
