Through Dec 2., Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District has announced potential intermittent closures of nine nature preserves, including Skyline Ridge and Monte Bello. The affected locations are home to ongoing research studies that are part of the Santa Cruz Puma Project.

“They will be working with trained dogs during these short periods when the Puma Project team is going to be out and actively working,” said Cydney Bieber, Midpen’s public affairs specialist. “We're just closing individual preserves to allow them to be able to work without interference from the public.”

April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.  

