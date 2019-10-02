After the public comment period ends on a developer’s mitigated negative declaration for a 50-space RV park proposal, San Mateo County will have to decide on the permit. The project is part of a three-phase development in Princeton that started in 1989 to create the Harbor Village and Oceano Hotel. The comment period ends Oct. 18.
Some Coastsiders and local leaders worry the process does not consider the way a resulting RV park may affect traffic and the coastal view.
Ron Stefanick, who is working with developer Keet Nerhan on the project, said they have noted public concerns about the project and taken steps to mitigate the effects it would have on the view as noted in the declaration. A mitigated negative declaration is a provision of the California Environmental Quality Act that is prepared when an initial study identifies potentially significant environmental concerns, but a developer’s revisions attempt to mitigate those concerns.
Stefanick said the park would mostly lie behind cypress trees or other buildings that already block the ocean corridor. They also have agreed to only plant low-growing shrubs where the ocean view is visible and to lower the grade level for the park itself.
“The reason we chose (an RV park) is because it’s low profile,” Stefanick said. “We’re not obstructing the view of the corridor. ... We’ve been through design changes to make sure you can see the water.”
The proposal is for an RV park with 50 spaces and seven tent camping spaces on a three-acre parcel adjacent to Harbor Village along Highway 1 and Capistrano Road. It would also include a one-story laundry room and restroom.
A summary of public comments in opposition to the project from May 2015 noted traffic and ocean-view concerns, but also that no entity would enforce the 28-day visitor limit.
“An RV park at this location would represent the continued development trend that is ruining the small-town charm of the Midcoast and harbor area, already adversely affected by past development, including the adjacent, ‘out-of-scale’ Oceana Hotel (sic),” one commenter said at that meeting.
Stefanick said that there would be two on-site managers living in RVs enforcing the visitor limit and quiet hours between 10 p.m. and 8 a.m. each day.
“Some people just don’t want development on the coast,” he said.
