Moss Beach and El Granada appear to be the least vaccinated parts of San Mateo County, but officials say that could be due to inaccurate population estimates. Meanwhile, no deaths have been reported in the county among fully vaccinated people.
As the pandemic continues to spread among unvaccinated people in the county, the Midcoast appears especially vulnerable. Just 50 percent of Moss Beach residents 10 and older have at least one dose and El Granada is reporting just 62 percent with one dose. But so far, no outbreak has materialized, as each Coastside community has reported fewer than 10 COVID-19 cases over the past 30 days.
County officials say faulty population estimates may be throwing off the Midcoast’s percentages. They aren’t convinced that Moss Beach and El Granada are outliers when it comes to vaccination rates. The margin of error in Moss Beach is plus or minus 382 people and 585 for El Granada, county officials said. The problem with COVID-19 statistics is also pronounced on the South Coast, where Pescadero addresses are often lumped with Half Moon Bay.
“These margin of error ranges in relatively small populations make it difficult to interpret location-based data about these communities,” COVID-19 Vaccination Branch Chief Anand Chabra wrote in an email to the Review.
Judith Guerrero, executive director of Coastside Hope, has been on the ground helping administer vaccinations to Midcoast residents at her organization’s El Granada office. Although residents continue to come to weekly popup clinics, attendance has begun to diminish, Guerrero said.
She thinks a few factors could be at play. The first is hesitancy about getting the vaccine in the first place. Guerrero said she has spoken to many Coastsiders who are still not sure they want the vaccine because of negative pressure from loved ones or fear of severe side effects.
Then there is convenience. Even though the vaccine is now available at local clinics, pharmacies and doctor’s offices throughout the Coastside, some people just won’t go out of their way to get it. Guerrero has worked with employers at local restaurants, hotels and farms to get shots to their workforce and she even set up at Half Moon Bay’s Fourth of July celebration on Main Street. She has offered vaccinations to every Coastside Hope client and is also in talks with the county to consider going door-to-door on the Coastside to get even more shots in arms.
Still, getting the local numbers up hasn’t been easy. At each Friday event, fewer people are showing up, but even last week’s 30 patients felt like a win, Guerrero said.
“That’s 30 people that didn’t have it before,” Guerrero saisd.
Evidence from the county’s Health Department shows that vaccines are working. Case rates have leveled out to just around a dozen per day on average with only five new deaths reported over the last month. County officials said just 77 of the hundreds of new cases since the vaccine rollout have been reported among fully vaccinated people, with no deaths among the fully vaccinated.
“Though some cases represent breakthrough cases among those who have been fully vaccinated, we are more concerned about cases among the unvaccinated because they are more likely to infect others and also to suffer severe complications themselves,” wrote Frank Trinh, supervising physician at County Public Health Policy and Planning.
The current spread of the disease is mirroring past trends, Deputy Health Officer Curtis Chan wrote. Besides being concentrated among unvaccinated people, new cases continue to emerge in crowded homes and workplaces and among lower-income residents. Those who are most hesitant to get the vaccine are also those that are most at risk for infection, Chan said.
The county is tracking its gaps in the equitable distribution of the vaccine. In areas of the county that are considered disadvantaged, vaccination rates fall behind by about 12 percent. None of those high-risk areas are located on the Coastside.
Chan said those who are vaccinated can still play a bigger role in helping the county end the local spread of COVID-19. They can encourage and support family, friends and neighbors to learn more about the vaccines, get vaccinated and wear a mask when encouraged or mandated. Getting tested and isolating when you suspect you may have COVID-19 is also critical, Chan said.
Why are these stats referencing people 10 and older? People under 12, not 10, are not eligible to get a vaccine.
