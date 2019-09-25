Compost pickup along the Midcoast has proven controversial. Some champion it as a way to prolong the life of Ox Mountain Landfill while others worry about the additional costs.
The Midcoast Community Council has asked the Granada Community Services District and the Montara Water and Sanitary District to reconsider providing composting services.
“The meeting we had demonstrated there’s enough interest,” said MCC member Tamar Powell, who brought the issue before the council. “That warrants just making sure the topic gets the attention it deserves. I think that will take some collaborating with (MWSD) and (GCSD) as well.”
Justine Cable recently relocated from San Francisco to Montara and was surprised to find composting wasn’t offered to Montara residents. She’s recently advocated at public meetings and started a Facebook group.
“In my mind, I think having this service is the right thing,” she said. “It’s opening up a huge opportunity for people who would otherwise not be composting.”
Last year, the city of Half Moon Bay included food scrap recycling in its contract with Republic Services.
The program has helped the city meet state-mandated landfill diversion rates.
“From a fiscal standpoint, it makes sense to do more recycling because it keeps landfills open,” Half Moon Bay’s Management Analyst Jennifer Chong said. “And if you divert more, you’ll be able to downsize your trash bin.”
Garbage and recycling rates will continue to rise. China’s “National Sword” policy cracked down waste imports last year and that’s affecting recycling profits for many companies.
Last year, MWSD General Manager Clemens Heldmaier said composting would have cost residents an additional $3 a month. But he doesn’t know if that rate will change in light of China’s new policy.
“The $3, it doesn’t sound like a lot,” Heldmaier said. “You have to understand that … a very high number of folks are living on fixed incomes.”
Low-income households may be eligible for a discount on services depending on household size and annual income, according to Recology’s website. For example, a household of one or two people that makes less than $32,040 is eligible.
Peggy Emery, who has lived in Montara for 45 years, said adding the services would be a significant financial burden for her and some of her neighbors.
“I don’t think composting is something we should have to pay for,” she said. “There’s two income groups right now. One of them is older folks who are on a fixed income and the other folks who can afford to come here these days.”
About a year ago, MWSD sent out a survey and 46 percent of customers responded. Heldmaier said 16 percent of respondents wanted to add the composting program and a large percentage indicated they already composted on their own.
“I think we have to really understand we’re not an urban setting,” Heldmaier said. “There are different needs. For example, there is a high need for green waste services.”
Green waste bins allow residents to dispose of grass, weeds, branches and plants.
The GCSD, which has a separate contract with Recology, plans to bring the issue up at a future meeting, Vice President Barbara Dye said. Dye also noted that there are GCSD customers on fixed incomes.
“We’re there to listen to our community and provide the services that people want,” she said. “We want more information at this point to decide whether this is something we want to add on. There’s just a lot of questions.”
We need to address composting at home to keep from filling up our landfills.
People who live in apartments, mobile homes, boats or condos may not have space for home compost units so they are forced to use regular waste for disposal. This just creates a smorgasbord for raccoons and other vermin. Has anyone considered special compost units and pick-up for these folks?
