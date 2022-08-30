Stairs

Caltrans has added a provisional step to the damaged stairs at Surfer's Beach to cover exposed bolts, and replaced damaged wood at the base of the stairway.

 By Emma Spaeth / Review

Some infrastructure projects and repairs in Miramar and El Granada reached conclusions last week, while the county hit pause on another.

 The water leak near the intersection of Mirada Road and Magellan Avenue that trickled onto the roadway and a beach path for nearly a year, while local agencies tried to identify the source, has apparently been resolved. A water main at the same location failed on the evening of Aug. 6 sending a strong spray of water across the area. Staff from Coastside County Water District worked into the early morning and completed repairs on the main.

