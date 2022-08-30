Some infrastructure projects and repairs in Miramar and El Granada reached conclusions last week, while the county hit pause on another.
The water leak near the intersection of Mirada Road and Magellan Avenue that trickled onto the roadway and a beach path for nearly a year, while local agencies tried to identify the source, has apparently been resolved. A water main at the same location failed on the evening of Aug. 6 sending a strong spray of water across the area. Staff from Coastside County Water District worked into the early morning and completed repairs on the main.
Although the water district conducted an analysis of the mineral content of the leaking water last year and concluded that it did not come from their system, repair of the broken main also resulted in the leak stopping.
“It does appear that the area has remained dry after our repairs to the water main,” wrote Cathleen Brennan, water resource analyst at the Coastside County Water District in an email to the Review. “We are working closely with the county to complete the repairs to the street.”
This outcome sheds some doubt on the previous conclusions about the source of the leak.
“Since it has remained dry since our repairs, we are not able to rule out that the district’s water lines were partially or wholly part of the water seepage problem,” Brennan concluded.
A few hundred yards to the south, San Mateo County began work in June to replace the Miramar Pedestrian Bridge almost exactly two years after it closed due to safety concerns. Over the summer a contracted firm removed the old bridge, and prepared the site for reinforcement of hillsides and installation of the new bridge. The project was expected to be completed by the end of the year, but this month an update to the project webpage stated that, due to a supply shortage in aluminum, the installation of the bridge is now estimated for early 2023.
After the Review reported on damage to the Surfer’s Beach stairs last week, the City of Half Moon Bay reached out to the California Coastal Commission, which confirmed that Caltrans is responsible for repairs. Commission staff informed Caltrans, which added a provisional step to cover exposed bolts and replace damaged wood at the bottom of the stairs.
