Reducing fire risk in Quarry Park and across the Midcoast would take lots of money, strategic planning and coordination, experts told residents at a recent Midcoast Community Council meeting.
The meeting, dedicated entirely to addressing fire hazards, brought together leaders from San Mateo County, Cal Fire and the
San Mateo Resource Conservation District to address fire hazards and solutions on the Midcoast. Residents said they felt frustrated that it appeared little progress had been made on fuel reduction in Quarry Park and that there was no one agency tasked with managing Coastside fire prevention.
Local leaders agreed that more work is needed to remove eucalyptus on the Midcoast, but said their decentralized approach to fuel reduction is the only feasible solution right now.
Each agreed that eucalyptus removal is a necessity both for forest health and fire safety, but Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Forestry Division Chief Rich Sampson said eradicating eucalyptus entirely from the park would cost an estimated $150 million over 10 years, making it an unrealistic goal in the near term. Plus, he said, eucalyptus eradication wouldn’t change residents’ proximity to high fire severity zones, which dictate insurance coverage.
“The total removal of eucalyptus in El Granada, I don't see is possible in the near future,” Sampson said at the meeting.
There is some work already underway for Quarry Park this year. County Parks has prioritized three projects totalling $1.2 million to treat eucalyptus across 148 acres over the next five years beginning this year. To some residents, that’s not enough acreage or investment in the Midcoast, with its limited escape routes.
Parks Director Nicholas Calderon said acute fire danger in parks and communities across the county splits funding in many directions and there is only about $500,000 a year to go around.
”We have to look at, how do we protect the most amount of people with the funding we have?” Calderon said.
To Kellyx Nelson, director of the San Mateo Resource Conservation District, the fragmented approach is how agencies are able to successfully work the state and federal funding systems. Rather than waiting for a windfall of money for one project eradicating eucalyptus in the park entirely, which may never come, she said it’s more time- and cost-effective to take fuel removal piece by piece.
“I would rather be nimble,” Nelson said.
Nelson said while it may look like no progress is being made day by day on Quarry Park, the behind-the-scenes work of creating project priority lists, obtaining permits and applying for funding is already underway for a host of fuel reduction projects. While the RCD works to streamline permitting, the county is pursuing grants. Then, when the money does come through, be it for forest health, home hardening or public safety, nothing stands in the way of action.
“If there were $150 million to do everything all at once, I would prefer that,” Nelson said. “It’s more about wanting to make sure that we don't miss opportunities because we’re waiting for something perfect to come along. We should be opportunistic.”
