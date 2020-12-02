Midcoast community group Resist Density has changed its name to Midcoast ECO, a rebranding that’s been a long time coming, according to board member Karen deMoor.
Founded in 2016 in response to a proposed affordable housing project in Moss Beach, the group focuses its advocacy on local development and infrastructure projects, encouraging decision-makers to look at each new plan’s holistic effects on the Coastside region. DeMoor said the group’s new acronym, ECO, reflects its priorities: environment, community and organization, and the nature-themed logo emphasizes protecting the coastal environment.
Its former name, Resist Density, mirrored the organization’s direct response to the housing project in Moss Beach and the group’s opposition to density in small communities where infrastructure is lacking, deMoor said. Early on, the group widened its lens to examine the larger effects of development on Coastside communities and the environment, and to focus on solutions.
“Our name is the last thing to evolve,” deMoor said.
The group’s website has evolved, too. It now reflects Midcoast
ECO’s values, its areas of focus like disaster preparedness, traffic and infrastructure, and its projects of concern, from a proposed hotel near Dunes Beach in Half Moon Bay and the county’s traffic management plan for the entire Coastside to the group’s original fight against the Moss Beach housing project.
Today, the group funds peer reviews on environmental analyses of local projects, and its members often attend and speak at public meetings. DeMoor said the group also works in support of positions held by larger environmental groups like Sierra Club and Green Foothills.
A small volunteer organization, Midcoast ECO can’t take on every topic or project proposal for the Midcoast and surrounding areas. That’s why its focus on larger impacts makes sense, deMoor said, to shed light on the cumulative impacts of the many proposals across the Coastside.
“It’s hard for us to capture it all,” deMoor said. “We’re small but mighty.”
DeMoor said that while the group tends to center on issues affecting Moss Beach and Montara residents, it is looking to expand to El
Granada and Miramar and to invite more residents to get involved in research and advocacy. She said that, too often, people get involved after it’s too late and a decision has already been made. But issues like traffic and failing infrastructure require sustained attention and a commitment to stay informed and active.
“We want to educate and inspire people to really get involved in Coastside issues,” deMoor said. “It's so important — everyone here loves the coast — we’re just such an amazing community. We want to provide that venue.”
https://apps.irs.gov/pub/epostcard/cor/813587219_201812_990EZ_2019102816786473.pdf
Almost 50K in donations during 2018. Over 30K in expenses but no way to determine who got what. 30K in the bank Transparency is lacking. They don't even link to their IRS disclosures.
From their website:
"We renamed our organization from Resist Density to Midcoast ECO! Our new name and website reflect our evolution as a community-focused, educational and advocacy non-profit group dedicated to the conservation of the San Mateo County Midcoast. From the root Ecology, ECO represents the relationships of organisms to one another and to their physical surroundings. Also, ECO expresses the concepts of: • Environment • Community • Organization"
Sigh. Every cause turns into a business and then turns into a racket. Every single time.
They don't want low income housing in their neighborhoods. Simple as that. They have theirs and want to keep it. Just like every other suburban property owner in America.
"Resist Density" and people like them had a real friend in President Trump:
@realDonaldTrump Jul 29
I am happy to inform all of the people living their Suburban Lifestyle Dream that you will no longer be bothered or financially hurt by having low income housing built in your neighborhood. Your housing prices will go up based on the market, and crime will go down. I have rescinded the Obama-Biden AFFH Rule. Enjoy!
“Suburban women, they should like me more than anybody here tonight because I ended the regulation that destroyed your neighborhood. I ended the regulation that brought crime to the suburbs, and you’re going to live the American dream...So can I ask you to do me a favor? Suburban women, will you please like me? I saved your EXPLETIVE DELETED neighborhood, OK?” -- President Trump
Not to worry. Types like "Resist Density" folks abound. Check out what they are outraged about in Palo Alto: -- https://www.almanacnews.com/news/2020/12/02/residents-launch-referendum-petition-to-keep-ban-on-nonresidents-at-foothills-park?utm_source=express-2020-12-02&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=express
“It's so important — everyone here loves the coast — we’re just such an amazing community. We want to provide that venue.” -- Karen deMoor
Don't kid yourself Ms. deMoor. Our community is no more amazing than any other. You educate in hopes of restricting low income housing. The motivations of "Resist Density" are perfectly expressed in Trump's Tweet. Rebranding won't change the ugliness.
John, I'll bet that you have not been to the inadequate site that Mid Pen Housing intends to shoehorn in families who may be burdened to drive over-the-hill to jobs that are not on the Coast, and thus the moderate income rent benefits will be lost in high-priced wear and tear and fuel. I always thought that location would be best for Seniors on fixed incomes that do not contribute to our already congested traffic, because they are retired and thus do not drive as much. Instead the architects designed 71 Affordable homes with inadequate parking. So what will that do? It has caused Mid Pen to "unbundle" the parking and charge an extra fee to park "on campus" and everyone else must fend for themselves, playing hunt and search after work, in the surrounding neighborhood. The only reason I can think of them under-providing parking is that then they can add it on to the rent as their "profit center". Do you see any reason for not designing a complex which will have 71 units with 174 total bedrooms, BUT, some "bedrooms" could contain two drivers each, like a husband and wife. Then let's say they have a robust family of 4 kids all teenagers with their own cars - because you know boys must have wheels. Anyway with that scenario, it's very possible that many of the 3 bedroom units could have 2-6 drivers residing there. Now, they are only planning on 142 parking spaces for the 71 units (174 bedrooms) so, the 16 one bedrooms will have to have a parking spot, if not two for working couples (Minimum 16 max 32) the 18 three bedroom units (minimum 18 drivers but max 108) and that leaves the 2 bedrooms at 37 units times 2-4 drivers (74-148) If every driving age occupant had a car, they would need maximum 288 parking spots ... but they have only planned for 142. They might have folks who would take the bus, so, let's say the husband, being "The Man" drives the only family shared car, and wife and kids ride the bus. Min. spaces needed would be 144, but that just isn't realistic in this remote spot. Mainly, because CUSD has no school buses to get the kids down to school, and wife might work at a job where she must go to different locations, like a sakes rep with multiple stops, or even a maid that cleans 2 houses a day, then brings home groceries after stopping at the store.
So, she gets back to the windy complex which is right on the hillside overlooking the ocean, but after unloading her groceries, now she must drive the car back off campus to try to find a near-by parking spot. (Better hope it's not raining on her way hoofing it back to the complex.)
Now, if you have ever compared driving directly to and from work vs taking public transportation let's say from the City, changing from BART to SAMTRANS let's say, or CAL TRAIN to SAMTRANS if commuting to and from Silicon Valley, it is not efficient, especially if living in a remote place. I would imagine one would find it burdensome and exhausting after awhile. So, IF the plan is to put families there, as it seems they do, why can't they just provide for more parking spots to help out the tired commuters? There is a link below, for a plan of the complex. Hike up there some time, from the bus stop. Or carry a sack or groceries up Carlos from the Coastside Market. (See what I mean?) This will be a lovely spot to live, except working families will be too tired after the commute to appreciate it.
Oh, and let's hope that MidPen gives them a disclaimer about wildlife and small pets (or toddlers). There are wild things in the canyon. There have been Cougar sightings, and foxes, bobcats and coyotes. Large birds of prey too, so do not leave Fifi out on her own or Fido wandering off-leash. Oh, and deer ticks, City folk don't know that deer ticks spread Lyme Disease.
John, you may sneer that neighbors should welcome high density complexes, but I am looking at the design, and thinking, Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, I am going to pity the people who must live here, and hunt for a parking spot at night, after work, off campus beyond the gates, in the dark with wild critters in the bushes. Or imagine those with kids trying to figure out a way to get their kids to school down in Half Moon Bay -if they are not in elementary school and walk with no sidewalks along highway One to Montara, over to Farallone View elementary at 1100 Le Conte, about 3/4 of a mile away in the next town.
Google Maps Satellite view: https://www.google.com/maps/@37.5337415,-122.5163136,288m/data=!3m1!1e3!4m2!11m1!3e4?hl=en
SMC Planning: https://planning.smcgov.org/sites/planning.smcgov.org/files/20710_Cypress%20Point%20Planning%20Re-submittal-compressed.pdf
