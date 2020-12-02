  1. Home
Dunes Beach towards Pillar Point
Dunes Beach in Half Moon Bay on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Adam Pardee / Review Adam Pardee

Midcoast community group Resist Density has changed its name to Midcoast ECO, a rebranding that’s been a long time coming, according to board member Karen deMoor.

Founded in 2016 in response to a proposed affordable housing project in Moss Beach, the group focuses its advocacy on local development and infrastructure projects, encouraging decision-makers to look at each new plan’s holistic effects on the Coastside region. DeMoor said the group’s new acronym, ECO, reflects its priorities: environment, community and organization, and the nature-themed logo emphasizes protecting the coastal environment.

Its former name, Resist Density, mirrored the organization’s direct response to the housing project in Moss Beach and the group’s opposition to density in small communities where infrastructure is lacking, deMoor said. Early on, the group widened its lens to examine the larger effects of development on Coastside communities and the environment, and to focus on solutions.

“Our name is the last thing to evolve,” deMoor said.

The group’s website has evolved, too. It now reflects Midcoast

ECO’s values, its areas of focus like disaster preparedness, traffic and infrastructure, and its projects of concern, from a proposed hotel near Dunes Beach in Half Moon Bay and the county’s traffic management plan for the entire Coastside to the group’s original fight against the Moss Beach housing project.

Dunes Beach towards Venice Beach
Dunes Beach in Half Moon Bay on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. Adam Pardee / Review

Today, the group funds peer reviews on environmental analyses of local projects, and its members often attend and speak at public meetings. DeMoor said the group also works in support of positions held by larger environmental groups like Sierra Club and Green Foothills.

A small volunteer organization, Midcoast ECO can’t take on every topic or project proposal for the Midcoast and surrounding areas. That’s why its focus on larger impacts makes sense, deMoor said, to shed light on the cumulative impacts of the many proposals across the Coastside.

“It’s hard for us to capture it all,” deMoor said. “We’re small but mighty.”

DeMoor said that while the group tends to center on issues affecting Moss Beach and Montara residents, it is looking to expand to El

Granada and Miramar and to invite more residents to get involved in research and advocacy. She said that, too often, people get involved after it’s too late and a decision has already been made. But issues like traffic and failing infrastructure require sustained attention and a commitment to stay informed and active.

“We want to educate and inspire people to really get involved in Coastside issues,” deMoor said. “It's so important — everyone here loves the coast — we’re just such an amazing community. We want to provide that venue.”

