▸ Government body: Midcoast Community Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Aug. 24
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
▸ Government body: Midcoast Community Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Aug. 24
▸ Members present: Gregg Dieguez, Len Erickson, Jill Grant, Dan Haggerty, Dave Olson, Claire Toutant, Michelle Weil
▸ Informational presentation:
Laura Allen of Greywater Action presented information about household greywater systems that can circulate water from sinks, showers and appliances into landscaping.
▸ Vote taken:
After considerable discussion about the process for designing a new logo and who might undertake the task, the council unanimously voted to allocate $250 for a banner and cards with a new logo to use at the upcoming Coastside Community Celebration.
▸ Response to study Route 1 rehabilitation project:
For over an hour the council discussed details of a draft five-page letter in response to a Caltrans study for rehabilitating sections of State Route 1 where it passes through the Midcoast. Members of the council and the public considered issues such as safety risks, erosion, aesthetics of concrete and guardrail design. The letter will be revised before submission.
▸ Quote of the day:
“The guardrails they propose have no class whatsoever.” — Public comment.
— Peter Tokofsky
Headlines blazing reports of crippling heat across the globe might make Coastsiders feel par…
Last week, the news that Harpo Marx had died hit many of us very hard. Including me.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Three weeks ago, one adventurous sea otter was spotted near Tunitas Creek. Fitzgerald Marine…
The “new normal” shaped by the pandemic means many are more wary of a scratchy throat, find …
The city of Half Moon Bay and the Cabrillo Unified School District have agreed to collaborat…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Following eight years of study and community input, the San Mateo County Board of Supervisor…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Harpo Marx, owner of Cafe Society and a leader in the local jazz scene, died peacefully at h…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
An investigation conducted by the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the Alameda Police Depa…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Wedding bells are ringing as pandemic-delayed ceremonies and pandemic-propelled romances sea…
On a recent trip to the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa some enthusiastically explain…
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.