▸ Government body: Half Moon Bay City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., July 18
▸ Members present: Deborah Penrose, Joaquin Jimenez, Robert Brownstone, Harvey Rarback, Debbie Ruddock.
▸ Staff present: City Manager Matthew Chidester, City Clerk Jessica Blair, Community Development Director Jill Ekas, Communications Program Manager Colleen Lettire, Community Services Julissa Acosta.
▸ Shooting update: Chidester gave an update on some of the milestones six months after a gunman killed seven farmworkers in two Half Moon Bay farms in January. A handful of nonprofits, including Coastside Hope and Ayudando Latinos A Soñar, received $700,000 in private donations in the aftermath of the shootings to support displaced households and families of the victims. More than 40 people were displaced. In Feb., Half Moon Bay, the San Mateo Credit Union Community Fund and the Mavericks Community Foundation created the Coastside Victims Fund which has since raised $200,000 for victim support. Additionally, San Mateo County initiated a Farmworker Safety Task Force to inspect properties on the coast for health and safety code violations. The city is also in the early stages of planning to install a memorial to honor the victims of the shootings, as well as the farmworkers currently working on the coast.
▸ One thousand cranes: The city accepted donated art called “1,000 Cranes,” created by the San Mateo chapter of the Organization of Chinese Americans to memorialize and honor the victims of the January shootings. The origami cranes, which reference a Japanese tradition symbolizing faith, hope and peace, were folded by 75 people at the Central Park Community Center in San Mateo on June 17. The cranes will be displayed at the Half Moon Bay Library.
▸ Nonprofit grants: After receiving 17 applications, the City Council agreed to divide $300,000 between nine nonprofits providing a variety of food security, housing, youth and mental health services. The Community Services Financial Assistance grant program started in fiscal year 2018-19, and over the years the funding focus has shifted from COVID-19 relief to safety net services informed by the Coastside Recovery Initiative.
“We know that every dollar that goes to these nonprofits goes to really important things in the community,” Chidester said. “So that challenge of divvying up this money is really hard.”
Coastside Hope and Senior Coastsiders both received $50,000. Abundant Grace Coastside Worker and the Boys and Girls Club of the Coastside got $30,000. The Coastside Adult Day Health Center and El Centro de Libertad both took home $20,000. Sonrisas Dental Health ($25,000) and CoastPride ($10,000) both took home checks as well.
ALAS received $35,000 for mental health services and its crisis response efforts, $15,000 less than the nonprofit requested. The grant program subcommittee recommended that ALAS lower the $250 mental health session in order to serve more people. Some spoke up and said ALAS should have gotten more funding. Brownstone, who sits on the subcommittee, said ALAS should get another $10,000 because of its mental health services. Anne Berens, a developmental-behavioral pediatrician at Stanford University, called ALAS’s immigrant child mental health therapy a groundbreaking approach that needed ongoing support.
Another $30,000 was reserved for technical assistance and continuing group meetings between grant recipients to exchange best practices, discuss challenges and apply for grants together and applications, among other things.
Each recipient is required to have a leadership staffer participate in cohort convenings to engage in peer learning and receive technical assistance as a group based on an area of priority of their choosing, according to a staff report. Each recipient must submit a mid-year report in January 2024 and an end-of-year financial statement in July 2024.
▸ Chamber and opportunity center: With the city of Half Moon Bay so far unable to find a location for the Opportunity Center of the Coastside, a workforce incubator and small business support hub, the council has agreed to let the Half Moon Bay Coastside Chamber of Commerce and Visitors’ Bureau manage the day-to-day operations while staff continues to search for options.
The city signed a yearlong agreement with the chamber for $142,175. The funding comes from a $2.5 million grant of American Rescue Plan Act funds allocated by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors in 2022. There’s an option to extend the contract for another nine months for $221,481 if more funding becomes available.
The city has already issued a request for proposals seeking partners to run services at the center. Proposals are due July 31 and programming is expected to start on Sept. 1. According to a staff report, the chamber’s office on Main Street “is not large enough to host all of the planned services and amenities envisioned for the OCC, but given the constraints of the current commercial real estate market, this flexibility allows program staff to launch initial services to the community this summer and at a convenient downtown location accessible by public transportation and in the immediate vicinity to Highways 1 and 92.”
▸ City website: After a yearlong effort, Half Moon Bay’s government website got a makeover two weeks ago. Communications Program Manager Colleen Lettire explained the rationale behind the updates and said the goal was to make it more user-friendly, including a revamped look for mobile users. In addition to adding a larger news and updates section and a “global navigation menu” at the top of the page, Lettire worked with each city department to get consistency across the board.
▸ Quote of the day: “We have a very large farmworker community here that doesn’t exist in the rest of the county. And the county knows of our needs but hasn’t provided the money.” Councilmember Robert Brownstone on the importance of local funding for farmworker mental health services on the coast.
— August Howell
