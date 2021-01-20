San Mateo County is teaming up with four municipal police departments on a new program that aims to divert emergencies involving mental health crises to clinicians. The pilot is not yet available on the Coastside.
Under the pilot, clinicians will respond to 911 calls alongside with law enforcement. Nationwide, police have come under renewed scrutiny in recent years for excessive use of force.
The partnership between the San Mateo County Behavioral Health and Recovery Services office and four cities — San Mateo, South San Francisco, Daly City and Redwood City — mirrors reform taking place elsewhere in the country largely following calls by the Black Lives Matter movement. It also responds to local concerns over law enforcement failing to deescalate incidents involving people experiencing a mental health crisis that sometimes had fatal consequences.
On Jan. 12, the county Board of Supervisors approved the program, with an agreement to share the cost of nearly $1.5 million over two years. In its first year, $468,388 will come from county reserve funds and the cities will pay $408,388. The participating municipalities were the only cities to respond to an invitation sent to all jurisdictions.
The pilot digresses from other response programs throughout the county by focusing on early interception by clinicians who can be dispatched in response to a 911 call in the same way police are.
“If you think of law enforcement as a timeline, there are different times when someone has an interaction with law enforcement,” said Scott Gilman, director of Behavioral Health and Recovery Service, the pilot’s main county partner and the agency employing the mental health clinicians. “We try to stagger interventions all along the timeline. This program addresses just one of the times when people interact with law enforcement and we want to do a better job for individuals at that point in time.”
A clinician will be placed at each city police department. To begin, the program will have clinicians respond together with police officers, but that can change in the future.
“Down the road, once we have our safety protocols in place, mental health clinicians could respond alone,” Gilman said.
“We don’t want these four individuals carrying large caseloads. We want them to have the ability to respond and the ability to go,” Gilman said.
Gilman said he expects the clinicians to be hired and working at their respective police departments by April. The next few months will be focused on “get the right individuals in these positions,” he said.
Once hired, those individuals will be trained on responding to emergency 911 calls. Likewise, the participating police departments will go through additional deescalation training.
Gilman said a crucial element is transparency. The partnership hired the John W. Gardner Center for Youth and Their Communities at Stanford University to assess the program.
