The week after the schools shut down was supposed to be "Wellness Week" at Half Moon Bay High School. The Peer Helper class was going to share personal stories on topics like mental health, addiction and relationships. But schooling went remote and a week that was supposed to be devoted to wellness became a time of uncertainty and concern for people across the globe.
Half Moon Bay High School counselor Brittany Jolivette and her colleagues are working to help ease the transition to online school and help students through the pandemic, but she said it hasn’t been easy. The biggest thing she hears from students is that they’re stressed.
“It was such an abrupt change,” Jolivette said.
Jolivette is among the professionals on the Coastside working to provide mental health services to students and families adapting to shelter in place. Jolivette has been calling, emailing and setting up video chats to check in with parents and students during the pandemic. She advises them to create structure and reminds them to take breaks to cope with elevated stress and anxiety.
Rubi Salazar, who works with students at the high school through the Youth Leadership Institute, is seeing stress filter into every aspect of students’ lives. Many of the families she works with have lost work and don’t qualify for unemployment. She said programs like the county’s moratorium on evictions are just Band-Aids, and aren’t doing much to relieve stress.
And when it comes to continuing work and school from home, connectivity has been a major problem. Salazar said many students are struggling to log in to school or therapy sessions remotely, and others need help understanding their coursework. She knows one student going into work early to access the internet and get schoolwork done.
“You don’t get that one-on-one support anymore,” Salazar said.
Salazar said for a lot of young people, school is their safe place, and Jolivette agreed. She said school creates a routine and a calmness that might not exist at home. And to Salazar, providing mental health services outside of the home is key to creating a safe and open dialogue.
“(Mental health) is very stigmatized,” Salazar said. “How are you going to have a conversation about violence at home or not feeling safe at home when your family is at home, potentially listening to everything you’re saying?”
Joann Watkins, clinical director and therapist for Puente de la Costa Sur, agreed that keeping the hundreds of residents she works with connected, while also keeping all mental health services confidential, has been a challenge. Watkins said the COVID-19 pandemic has created trauma, and she's working hard to remind her clients that their responses — feeling tired, isolated, anxious, angry or depressed — are all normal reactions to trauma.
“This is a trauma,” Watkins said. “It’s very helpful for people to be able to hear that so they can externalize it. … It helps folks connect up that this isn’t something that’s happening inside of them.”
Watkins said she expects demand for mental health services to continue to increase as residents struggle with unemployment and uncertainty about the future. Much of her work involves case management: maintaining contact with clients and directing them to the help they need, be it food or financial support, help filing for unemployment or access to technology.
Puente offers its mental health support for free, and Watkins said she wants more people to reach out so Puente can help. She thinks the pandemic will have lasting effects, not just by creating trauma in individuals’ lives, but also collectively.
“There are absolutely going to be long-term effects, psychologically,” Watkins said. “I don't know what those are, but I’m speculating it’ll change the way we act around other people.”
Anyone looking to access mental health services during COVID-19 or any other time can contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. The number for the national suicide prevention hotline is 1-800-273-8255.
