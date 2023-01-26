Plans are coming together for community gatherings to pay respect for the lives lost in Monday's mass shooting. The first events are set for Friday afternoon.
At 5 p.m. on Jan. 27, the city of Half Moon Bay plans a community candlelight vigil at Mac Dutra Plaza, 504 Main St. It will be preceded by a prayer and blessing by Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone of the Archdiocese of San Francisco, who plans to conduct the blessings at each of the shooting sites.
Beginning at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, local religious leaders will lead interfaith memorial services at the CUSD Event Center at Cunha Intermediate School, 530 Kelly Ave. The service will conclude with a candlelight procession to the I.D.E.S. Hall on Main Street. The hall will host a dinner and fellowship.
The events are arranged by the city of Half Moon Bay, the Archdiocese of San Francisco's Restorative Justice Ministry and other community groups.
Yep. Mass utensil murders happen all the time.
Now's not the time, OK?
Much sympathy for those families and friends of the victims.
Please respect those who died and their loved ones, not preach your opinions. They are for another time. Not now🙏🏽
Very well said. Let us all pray for members of our community who have died needlessly and for their families in this difficult time.
I wish co-workers, neighbors, schoolmates, friends, and families can have more open minded communication and a chance to speak up WITH someone to listen to. Let's not escalate insignificant matter into harm's way, mentally or physically. Any bullet exchanged from Half Moon Bay to Ukraine was anything but. Again, guns don't kill, human do. Think peaceful resolution as the only way.
People WITH GUNS kill people and more of them. I can't stand that idiotic American-first rhetoric. It is uninformed and violent.
People with any type of weapon kill people. Cars, planes, fertilizer, knives, hammers and on and on. A good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun. Guns are not the problem. Law abiding citizens follow gun laws. Criminals with illegal guns and legal guns do not and will not follow any laws imposed on them. Some people are just basically violent others need help with their mental status. A gun is an inanimate object just like a spoon or fork. You can kill with a fork if you have intentions too.
