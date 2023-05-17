Highway 84

Stakeholders are meeting with Caltrans officials on Friday in hopes of increasing the pace of repairs to storm-damaged Highway 84. 

State and county officials are hosting a public forum this week to discuss the monthslong Highway 84 closure near Woodside. It’s intended to put pressure on Caltrans to make progress on repairs. 

The meeting will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 19, at Woodside Independence Hall. The panel will consist of state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblymember Marc Berman, Woodside Mayor Chris Shaw and San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller. Representatives from Caltrans’ design and construction team plan to be in attendance, according to a press release.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(1) comment

HMBHiker

While they are at it maybe they can give an update on 92. It's been four months and no updates.

