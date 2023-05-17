State and county officials are hosting a public forum this week to discuss the monthslong Highway 84 closure near Woodside. It’s intended to put pressure on Caltrans to make progress on repairs.
The meeting will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, May 19, at Woodside Independence Hall. The panel will consist of state Sen. Josh Becker, Assemblymember Marc Berman, Woodside Mayor Chris Shaw and San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller. Representatives from Caltrans’ design and construction team plan to be in attendance, according to a press release.
“The prolonged closure of Highway 84 is more than just an inconvenience for the community — it is a safety hazard for my constituents,” Berman said in a statement. “Residents are rightfully frustrated, especially with the lack of communication from Caltrans. This meeting is an opportunity to strengthen community engagement and impress upon Caltrans the urgency of the situation as they work on a plan for the highly complex repairs to the road.”
Highway 84 has been closed at Portola Road since mid-March due to a 250-foot-wide landslide. Caltrans staff says with the soils continually saturated with rain, the slide area has been unsafe to work on. A specific reopening timeline is still unknown, causing dismay among local elected officials.
“It has been 10 weeks since the complete closure of Highway 84 near the town of Woodside,” said Becker in the statement. “We need better communication from Caltrans as to the status of repairs. I urge them to provide an estimated date on reopening — either temporary or permanent.
“While I understand the complexity of repairing this 250-foot landslide, this prolonged closure severely affects the residents, businesses and public safety responders,” Becker said.
While they are at it maybe they can give an update on 92. It's been four months and no updates.
