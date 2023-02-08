A standing-room-only audience crowded into the Mavericks House in Princeton on Thursday night to hear community leaders discuss recent storms and the coast’s always-tenuous connections to the outside world. More recent traumatic events were also in the air at a special Brews and Views event.

The panel included state Sen. Josh Becker and San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller. Social service leaders Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, the founder of ALAS, and Puente Executive Director Rita Mancera were on hand as well as Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester, San Mateo County Emergency Management Coordinator David Cosgrave and Caltrans representative Arnica McCarthy. The event was moderated by Coastsider Lenny Mendonca, who is a member of the board of directors of the Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Review.

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

