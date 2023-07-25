Jim Hunter, a participant at Coastside Adult Day Health Center, wears a contagious smile, a continuously positive attitude and he shares a truly inspiring story.
His journey began at birth, in the 1950s, when he faced a traumatic brain injury leading to developmental delays. Throughout his childhood, he endured bullying, lost his birth mother and was ultimately given up for adoption by his biological father. Unfortunately, his adoptive parents also died, leaving Hunter to face life's challenges on his own.
Hunter went on to spend 20 years at the Bridgemont in San Francisco, a facility designed for the developmentally delayed located on prison grounds, where he experienced the love and loss of his fiance, Patty. In the 1990s, Hunter transitioned into a more independent living situation. In that neighborhood, he became a well-known figure, sweeping sidewalks, chatting with neighbors and lending a helping hand. It was during this time that he formed a close bond with Dianne Clohessy, his present care coordinator and dear friend. He started helping move her flowers in at night at her flower shop and as Clohessy says, “Other people would always offer to help move the flowers, but Jim and I were the only ones who could do it right.”
In 2010, Hunter moved to Pacifica and began attending CADHC The center became his second home, providing him with a sense of belonging, recognition and value. With unwavering support from the staff, Hunter's life gained new meaning. He eventually moved into an apartment above the center with the assistance of CADHC, a personal caregiver and Clohessy, his dedicated care coordinator who has power of attorney.
Clohessy took on the responsibilities of scheduling appointments, managing finances and advocating for Hunter's health needs, acknowledging the importance of support and advocacy for disabled older adults like Hunter. As she describes it, “Some things you don’t have to accept, you have to fight about.” With a long list of diagnoses as a disabled older adult, sometimes the most important thing you need is for someone to advocate for you.
He is surrounded by a community that embraces and uplifts him, from his caring neighbors and devoted caregivers to the dedicated staff at CADHC. Hunter's relationship with CADHC has been instrumental in his ability to live independently. Despite diagnoses of diabetes, prostate cancer, a developmental disability and functional blindness, Hunter has found strength and solace through CADHC's physical and emotional support services.
Above all, Hunter finds joy in attending CADHC and cherishing his faith. His unshakable belief in God has helped him rise above numerous challenges throughout his long journey. Hunter's story is one of resilience and determination, as he continues to live a life characterized by kindness and compassion.
"Hunter is warm, kind and Godly — a true warrior," said Janie Bono James, executive director of CADHC. Today, Hunter resides in a place where he is loved, supported and genuinely happy — a realization of what we all seek.
