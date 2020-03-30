UPDATED 12 p.m.: San Mateo County officials say they are staging equipment and supplies at the San Mateo Event Center in advance of what they expect will be a “projected surge” of COVID-19 patients at area hospitals. Meanwhile, seven jurisdictions will soon announce their existing shelter in place orders will be extended until at least May 1.
A press release on Monday said the National Guard is expected to be at the Delaware Street location in San Mateo through Tuesday, setting up a cache of federal supplies that includes cots and medical equipment needed to establish a field treatment site capable of supporting 250 beds. The release says no patients are expected at the site, at least not right away, but that officials want to be ready if necessary.
“The latest projections estimate that a medical surge could push the hospitals in our county to capacity and we’ll need another location to house patients requiring particular levels of care, said County Manager Mike Callagy in a prepared statement. “We just can’t wait to see if this will happen.”
The National Guard troops will leave after staging the equipment.
In a separate press release on Monday, regional public health departments, including that of San Mateo County, said to expect the existing regional shelter in place orders to be extended through at least May 1.
The county is asking residents and local organizations that might have personal protective equipment to donate it. Specifically, the county is asking for N95 masks, unopened packs of disposable gloves, hand sanitizer, unopened disinfectants and wipes and goggles. They can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at the Maple Street Correctional Facility, 1300 Maple St., Redwood City.
I think there may be drive through testing at this site, also. I saw a sign that said, “Keep windows closed. Stay in the car.” And another sign that said something like no admittance without an appointment. There is staff at the entrance every time I walk by.
