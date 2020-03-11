Results from California’s March 3 primary election show Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the state’s Democratic presidential primary, though former Vice President Joe Biden appears to have taken a majority of delegates nationwide on Super Tuesday.
San Mateo County results show Sanders with 27 percent of votes and Biden with nearly 24 percent at press time. Michael Bloomberg, who ended his presidential bid last week, was trailing Biden by less than 5 percent in the county.
More election results will be released as the remainder of mail-in and drop-box ballots are counted. Results from the county show voter turnout at nearly 39 percent so far, with the county elections website maintaining there still may be additional ballots to count.
President Donald Trump won California’s Republican presidential primary easily, with nearly 92 percent of the vote.
Rep. Jackie Speier won reelection with a nearly 75 percent majority to represent California’s 14th Congressional District, a seat she has held since 2013. She also won heavily in San Mateo County, with more than 75 percent of votes so far.
California’s Proposition 13 to create a $15 billion bond for school facilities is unlikely to pass. Although a majority of San Mateo County voters voted "yes" on the bond, statewide results tell a different story. More than half of voters were against the measure.
For La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District voters, Measure M, which would create a $130 per parcel per year tax for seven years, is on track to pass. Measure M requires a two-thirds supermajority, and, with 70 percent in favor, it looks likely to pass when the votes are certified.
According to district Superintendent Amy Wooliever, the ballot measure would bring in an additional $200,000 to the school district.
“Measure M would fund our excellent music program in addition to reading intervention, teacher professional development and after-school program support and enriching technology,” Wooliever wrote in an email to the Review.
In the hotly contested District 13 state Senate race, it appears Democrat Josh Becker drew the most votes, with 21.6 percent of the total. Republican Andrew Glew was second with 20.3. The two top vote-getters move on to the November general election. The state Senate district includes the Coastside.
So far, results for District 3 of the San Mateo County Democratic Party Central Committee shows a tight race. Helen Wolter, Nicole Kemeny, April Vargas, Jon Levinson, Steven Ramon Booker and Bill Collins currently hold the top six spots in the district, which represents the Coastside.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.