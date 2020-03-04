Initial results from California’s Tuesday primary election show Sen. Bernie Sanders leading the state’s Democratic presidential primary. Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden won heavily in Super Tuesday states. Biden appears to have taken a majority of delegates nationwide.
San Mateo County results show Sanders with 28 percent of votes and Biden with nearly 21 percent as of early Wednesday morning. Michael Bloomberg, who ended his presidential bid Wednesday morning, was trailing Biden by less than 1 percent in the county.
More election results will be released Thursday, March 5, at 4:30 p.m. Results from the county show voter turnout at 31 percent so far, with the county elections website estimating 40 to 45 percent of mail-in votes still to count.
President Donald Trump won California’s Republican presidential primary easily, with more than 90 percent of the vote.
Rep. Jackie Speier won reelection last night with a nearly 80 percent majority to represent California’s 14 Congressional District, a seat she has held since 2013. She also won heavily in San Mateo County, with 73 percent of votes so far.
California’s Proposition 13 to create a $15 billion bond for facilities updates to California schools is unlikely to pass. Although a majority of San Mateo County voters voted "yes" on the bond, statewide results tell a different story, with more than half of voters voting against the measure.
For La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District voters, Measure M, which would create a $130 per parcel per year tax for seven years, is on track to pass. Measure M requires a two-thirds supermajority, and with 68 percent in favor, it looks likely to pass when the votes are certified.
In the hotly contested District 13 state Senate race, it appears Republican Andrew Glew drew the most votes, with 21.2 percent of the total, and Democrat Josh Becker was second with 20.4. The two top vote-getters move on to the November general election. The Senate district includes the Coastside.
So far, results for District 3 of the San Mateo County Democratic Party Central Committee — a body of elected who represent and promote the party in the county — shows a tight race. Helen Wolter, Nicole Kemeny, April Vargas, Jon Levinson, Bill Collins and Steven Ramon Booker currently hold the top six spots in the district, which represents the Coastside.
