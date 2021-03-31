Locals worried about the fire threat to Quarry Park and the El Granada neighborhood have spurred the Midcoast Community Council to devote its entire April 12 meeting to a discussion on the topic.
In a published report, three MCC members on a subcommittee dedicated to researching the issue called for San Mateo County to present a plan, including a timeline and funding sources, to eradicate the more than 350 acres of eucalyptus trees in Quarry Park and nearby areas.
“I feel like I'm living inside a case study,” MCC member Gregg Dieguez said. “... No one even knows, if there were a high-up fire, if there is enough water pressure to get up there or do air drops.”
The MCC’s priorities are threefold: Get Cal Fire to acknowledge that Quarry Park is a unique fire risk in the county and state, get information on securing funding to remove a meaningful number of eucalyptus trees, and create a priority list for each Midcoast area that requires attention. Also under question is Cal Fire’s plan to tackle a wildfire in Quarry Park and specific details on evacuation plans. MCC representatives are looking to the San Mateo Resource Conservation District to help with funding and environmental review of potential eucalyptus removal.
Dieguez pointed to a San Diego project completed in 2015 that removed around 200 acres of invasive eucalyptus across four areas over 12 years as a success story. County Parks is planning to spend around $1.2 million over the next five years to manage 218 acres of Quarry Park.
Councilmember Dan Haggerty said County Parks’ current plan just scratches the surface of the $60 million needed to treat the entire park. He wants a detailed list of what the county has already done in the park and its plan for the next five years.
“Personally, I'm looking for significant results to the reduction of the fire risk,” Haggerty said.
The April 12 meeting will be open to the public. More information, including how to participate, will be posted at midcoastcommunitycouncil.org.
