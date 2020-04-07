Accompanied by pets, spouses and, at one point, a blender whirring in the background, the Midcoast Community Council held its first remote meeting last night.
The special meeting was the council’s first chance to test its remote video conference technology and, amid just a few minor interruptions, MCC Chair Len Erickson got to work introducing applicants for a vacancy on the council and providing updates to the public on changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most of the updates from the council were to announce delays. From receiving feedback on the Connect the Coastside plan to San Mateo County Planning Commission permit reviews to the Moss Beach Park dedication, county projects will go on, but later than expected.
The other theme of the night: digital reality. The Tunitas Creek Beach planning project is moving forward with an online survey and a slimmed down version of the MCC’s Midcoast Mobility Survey will go out online shortly.
The controversial Cypress Point housing project in Moss Beach, which was initially scheduled to go in front of the Planning Commission April 8, has now been moved to the commission’s April 22 meeting after the meeting later this week was canceled.
County Supervisor Don Horsley tuned into the meeting to share information from local medical facilities, clarifying that Seton Medical Center and Seton Coastside are both operational after the county pledged $20 million to aid a buyer for the two facilities. He also noted the state of California announced it is spending millions to lease 177 beds for the Daly City hospital’s COVID-19 operations.
Horsley said so far, he knew of 14 COVID-19 patients at Seton Medical and none at Seton Coastside. He said the county is closely monitoring congregate care facilities like the skilled nursing facility in Moss Beach because they serve high-risk populations.
Horsley also noted the county’s work to raise funds for county residents and small businesses in need and to relocate homeless populations and noncritical patients to shelter. He referenced the county’s emergency treatment site at the San Mateo County Events Center and dispelled any rumors of such a site on the Coastside, citing a lack of need and staff to make it worthwhile.
“We’re doing everything we can possibly think of doing,” Horsley said.
For the time being, MCC meetings will continue on the remote format on the second and fourth Wednesdays of each month, with community members encouraged to tune in via the Free Conference Call platform. Information about submitting public comments and accessing the meeting by computer, tablet or phone is posted on each MCC agenda.
