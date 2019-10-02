The Midcoast Community Council is continuing to express concern about a crosswalk installed at Virginia Avenue in Moss Beach at the end of August. On Sept. 25, the MCC sent a letter to Caltrans requesting the state transportation agency install pedestrian-activated orange Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons.
California Highway Patrol told the council that officers will be enforcing the 50 mph speed limit in the area.
