New crosswalk
Caltrans painted in a crosswalk at Highway 1 and Virginia Avenue in Moss Beach. Accompanying signs haven't yet been installed. Kyle Ludowitz / Review

The Midcoast Community Council is continuing to express concern about a crosswalk installed at Virginia Avenue in Moss Beach at the end of August. On Sept. 25, the MCC sent a letter to Caltrans requesting the state transportation agency install pedestrian-activated orange Rapid Rectangular Flashing Beacons. 

California Highway Patrol  told the council that officers will be enforcing the 50 mph speed limit in the area.

