▸ Government body: Midcoast Community Council
▸ Time and date: 7:30 p.m., July 26
▸ Members present: Gregg Dieguez, Claire Toutant, Dan Haggerty, Kimberly Williams
Scott Bollinger, Gus Mattammal, Ann Rothman.
▸ County surveys: Mike O’Neill, a community liaison with San Mateo County Supervisor Ray Mueller, reminded residents they are invited to share their thoughts on issues like housing and homelessness, emergency preparedness and mental health in a series of surveys and listening sessions hosted by the county this month. Mueller’s Coastside office in Harbor Village will host a session at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 9. The La Honda-Pescadero Unified School District office will host another meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 16. The information gathered will help inform how the Board of Supervisors will allocate Measure K sales tax revenue. A summary of the sessions and surveys also will be shared during a supervisors’ meeting in October.
▸ Stormwater study: Dieguez presented a stormwater management analysis he sourced that covered a breadth of stormwater issues in multiple neighborhoods on the Midcoast, Ocean Colony and Moonridge. In addition to talking with numerous residents and walking neighborhoods, Dieguez spoke with multiple San Mateo County agencies and engineers and architects elsewhere in the country.
He claimed that the combination of regular flooding, downed trees and lack of a comprehensive stormwater management plan has created a public safety issue on the Midcoast. Dieguez said San Mateo County was not properly managing its stormwater infrastructure by allowing construction in at-risk areas. He urged the county to stop all new construction (which creates impermeable surfaces) until the stormwater problem is solved.
“We have a functionally organized county, but sometimes getting things done requires focusing on a specific geography or area and being able to mobilize all the agencies together,” Dieguez said.
Potential solutions include revamped management and a county-funded stormwater master plan. Another option listed was establishing a civilian oversight commission, similar to one in Orinda, to control some tax revenues.
One local example the presentation highlighted was on Second Street in Montara, where the county had documented concerns in 2007 and paid for a $200,000 study in 2011. The cost to repair those damages was $1.5 million. He said one resident paid $100,000 to protect her house from storm damage. Dieguez also pointed to the discrepancy in flood damage between Ocean Colony and Moonridge during the January storms, the latter of which is built in a floodplain.
Moss Beach residents also reported problems, as flooding had damaged homes on Stetson and Carlos streets. An engineer with the Montara Water and Sanitary District claimed the “overwhelming infiltration” is stressing the sewer system, Dieguez said. Mattammal and Rothman agreed to work with Dieguez on a letter crafting specific requests to the county.
▸ Quote of the day: “The idea that we're spending all this time worrying about whether a building is too tall is like polishing the bell on a sinking ship in a storm. What we really need to do is worry about the infrastructure underneath it.” MCC Chair Gregg Dieguez on the risks facing the Midcoasts stormwater system.
