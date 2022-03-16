Last month the Midcoast Community Council requested that the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors commission a study on potential lead exposure in local water and soil around the Half Moon Bay Airport.
The council sent a letter to the supervisors requesting that it include a blood analysis of children within the areas of Moss Beach, Montara, Princeton and El Granada. It requested soil testing on the fields and farmland around the airport and water testing of the Montara Water and Sanitary District wells located at the airport.
The council also asked that the county add unleaded fuel as an option at Half Moon Bay Airport, as it has done at the San Carlos Airport since 2014. Currently, leaded fuel is the only option sold at Half Moon Bay Airport.
MCC member Michelle Weil cited a 2021 study commissioned by the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors on the impact of lead in aviation fuel at the Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose. It indicated elevated lead levels in blood samples taken from children in the vicinity of the airport. Medical studies have shown that elevated lead levels can be especially harmful to young children.
The Santa Clara County study analyzed 17,000 blood samples taken over nine years, focusing on children living within half a mile of the airport. The report found that during times of maximum aircraft traffic, some children within a half-mile of the airport had increased lead levels of 0.83 micrograms per deciliter, almost twice that observed at the height of the water crisis in Flint, Mich. As a result of that study the county Board of Supervisors voted to ban leaded fuel at Reid-Hillview and San Martin airports. The ban went into effect in January.
“We need to change that here, and we need to offer an unleaded fuel option and eventually ban leaded fuel at our airport,” said Weil, who clarified that the blood testing would involve examining blood data, not asking for residents to get tested specifically for this study.
The process first began at the MCC’s Feb. 9 meeting when residents voiced concerns about ongoing air traffic and noise. At Weil’s request, Supervisor Don Horsley agreed that if the MCC sent a formal request for lead testing, the county would look into it. At the following meeting, legislative aide Lena Silberman said Horsley asked San Mateo County Public Works to look into potential lead testing. Half Moon Bay Airport Manager Gretchen Kelly told the Review that the county is still evaluating MCC's request.
Half Moon Bay’s airport has less traffic than the two in Santa Clara County that were tested. The San Mateo County Department of Public Works estimates that roughly 50,000 aircraft operations happen at the Half Moon Bay airport each year, or about 137 flights per day. San Carlos airport (114,618) and Reid-Hillview (163,327) both had higher operation numbers in 2017.
The county stated that because the coast tends to have overcast weather, it has clusters of “busy days” during clear skies, thus, the complaints about aircraft noise and traffic aren’t as consistent throughout the year, but consolidated into fewer days.
Thank you HMBR for this article. I need to educate myself on leaded airplane exhaust. We have young children outside and on sunny days there seem to be several planes circling many times very low over our house. I will get my children tested. We are near the marine reserve. What about the tide pools and seals?
Important perspective is left out of this article, which makes it sound like HMB would have much less of a lead problem than the other airports....
1) from Weil's research: "It is estimated that as of 2008, the Half Moon Bay Airport emitted 151 Kg/Year (333 lbs) of lead. (Compare to 183 Kg for SFO.)"... so HMB has over 80% of the lead of SFO!!! That's astounding!
2) Unclear but likely that things are worse than 2008 here now because:
a) since San Carlos instituted controls over pilots practicing, they're out here all the time now - which is what the airport noise complaints are about.
b) The study estimating traffic was based on BERTHED aircraft and the VAST majority of traffic/pollution is pilots doing "touch and goes" who never LAND, let alone BERTH here.
Bottom line: the article understates the probable magnitude of the problems, both pollution and noise. Also of note: until residents started complaining, the airport manager didn't even SHOW statistics on HAF noise complaints. Laziness? Cover-up? Incompetence? Suggest another reason, but we need better data and transparency, and likely changes to that airport.
Perspective: Your comment "since San Carlos instituted controls over pilots practicing", is factually incorrect. No such controls have been instituted at San Carlos. Hope this helps.
Can you post a link to Wei's research?
Absolutely a great idea... money well spent IMO
