The mayor of Half Moon Bay is pleading with visitors to avoid beaches on the San Mateo County coast in order to mitigate traffic that could hinder emergency evacuations from nearby fires that continue to spread.
Mayor Adam Eisen anticipates people escaping the poor air quality and inland heat advisory could cause traffic on highways 1 and 92. He worries that, if this coming weekend’s traffic resembles last weekend’s bumper-to-bumper traffic, it could pose a threat to human life.
For now, Eisen is left to pleading for consideration. He has contemplated requesting the city close the beaches, which consistently draw a large weekend crowd, but doing so is proving to be much more complicated than he expected, he said.
“Closing our beaches is something I want to do, but it requires eight jurisdictions to make that happen,” Eisen said. “We’re not in control of our beaches.”
The city of Half Moon Bay manages one beach, Poplar Beach, but a dozen more beaches and parks dot the San Mateo County coast.
Eisen has made requests for assistance with the offices of Gov. Gavin Newsom and Assemblymember Marc Berman. Though he is still waiting to hear back about what resources their offices can deploy, he was most interested to hear from California State Parks.
In an email, a spokeswoman for the State Parks said her agency will not be closing the beaches this weekend.
“At this time, State Parks staff is dedicated to working on evacuations and impacts from the CZU August Lightning Complex Fires,” wrote spokesperson Adeline Yee.
For now, Eisen is left with his words.
Billboard signs along the highways that currently mention the risks of COVID-19 will be remade with a broader message. Eisen said the updated signs will warn visitors about an “emergency situation” and ask that they turn back, Eisen said.
Even if state and local authorities were to formally close the beaches, Eisen knows enforcement would be difficult. San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are involved in the nearby CZU August Lightning Complex fires, which span San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
The city has been in gridlock about what to do about traffic for years. It has been brought up in recent City Council meetings and has been a central discussion as the city’s Planning Commission drafted its update to its Coastal Land Use Plan.
This version corrects spelling of Adeline Yee.
Eisen said. “We’re not in control of our beaches.”
They are not your or the City of HMB's. Check the State Constitution and California Coastal Act. As for the Coastside highways: management of the STATE HIGWAYS and Lantos Tunnel is under CalTrans, CHP and SMC Sheriff's Department. At the present time the City of HMB has no need of evacuations from within the City limits.
Poor long term local an regional planning, delusions of control you don't have and butting into emergency situation of others facing wildland fire evacuations...
Just temporarily make all beaches nude beaches. That should scare a lot of people off.
It might attract more that it scares.
Instead of just talking cause it is hard to work with eight jurisdictions, why not actually do the work for your people and get it done. These are unusual times of crisis and emergency. Action is needed now more than ever.
