Jaleh opened a day of musical delights at the inaugural Mavericks Festival at Pillar Point Harbor on Saturday. Surfers, fans and curious neighbors all turned out to support this season’s video awards.

The inaugural Mavericks Festival, held Saturday at Pillar Point Harbor, captured the buoyant energy and sense of community inherent in the renegade sport the event celebrated, with food, music and plenty of ways to connect with ocean culture.

The free festival ran from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and was intended as a way to raise money for the Mavericks Awards. The video-based awards are the latest incarnation of the “official” contest centered on the famed break just offshore from the festival. Organizers also promise to donate 10 percent of the net proceeds to the Sea Hugger Foundation, a local environmental organization focused on removing plastic from the ocean, and list the El Granada Elementary School PTO, Half Moon Bay Surf Team, Half Moon Bay girls volleyball and Sea Crest School among local organizations it supports.

