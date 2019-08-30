To run a big-wave surfing event, the conditions need to find that rare alignment in the water. In the case of the Mavericks surf contest, the last few years have demonstrated there needs to be near-perfect conditions on land as well.
In 2017, after years of political and permitting struggles surrounding the contest, the World Surf League signed off to host the event after purchasing the rights from a bankrupt Cartel Management and adding the spot to its Big Wave World Tour.
But the company never ran the event, and years without a consistent management and conditions made sponsorship unappealing for companies. On Friday, Aug. 30, the WSL released a statement detailing its new big-wave initiatives, and the company ultimately decided to focus its efforts elsewhere.
“Mavericks will not continue as a WSL Big Wave event due to various logistical challenges, as well as the inability to run the event the last two seasons. That said, the Strike Mission series and the Big Wave Awards will very likely feature Mavericks content,” the WSL said in the statement.
The Strike Missions is a video series that will document big waves worldwide, featuring behind-the-scenes footage and action shots of professional surfers.
Sabrina Brennan, president of the San Mateo County Harbor Commission said the news is a loss for the men and women committed to surf Mavericks, both from a monetary and exposure standpoint. The WSL planned to run the first-ever women’s heat at Mavericks last season, as well as having equal pay across the entire league.
“All kind of odd considering they spend over half a million dollars to get a permit out of bankruptcy from Cartel,” Brennan said. “The competition has been plagued with challenges over the years with different organizers, and apparently the WSL is no different.”
It’s unlikely there will be a non-WSL contest at Mavericks this season, as the company still holds the only permit — which is good through 2020/21 season — and it can take up to six months to acquire another.
Big-wave surfing has always operated on a more limited budget than high performance shortboard surfing due to the limited timeframe of optimal conditions. The WSL has limited the 2019-20 Big Wave World Tour to just two events, the Jaws Big Wave World Championships at Jaws, in Hawaii, and the Nazaré Tow Challenge in Portugal.
The last Mavericks contest was in February 2016, won by Santa Cruz’s Nic Lamb. Since the competition’s origin in 1998, there has only been one other three-year gap in the contest’s history, from 2000 to 2003.
Brennan is also sceptical of the WSL’s new Strike Missions plan. While filming and sharing big-wave sessions may seem like a good offer, it might not necessarily pay as well as a contest, and Brennan believes this is a form of athlete exploitation on the WSL’s part.
“They’re not going to pay the athletes for travel, hotel, food, or their images,” Brenna said. “The athletes get zero pay. It doesn’t sound very sustainable.”
