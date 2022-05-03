Event planned at OPL on Saturday
Like so many ceremonies and events over the last two years, last year’s Mavericks Surf Awards was an all-virtual affair. This year, contest organizers are planning on a large in-person gathering to honor another year of massive waves ridden on the Coastside.
The 2022 Mavericks Surf Awards will be presented live at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, at the Old Princeton Landing. Music from the Monophonics will start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $30 online at BrownPaperTickets.com and $40 at the door. Organizers say they are expecting several hundred attendees.
Unlike the single-day Mavericks contest that has run just 10 times since the first one in 1999, the Mavericks Surf Awards is a relatively new, video-based competition. There is a monthslong window during which surfers and photographers submit videos of the best rides at Mavericks according to each category.
The $5,000 in prize money per award is split between the surfer and the videographer, with 60 percent of the winnings going to the surfer and 40 percent to the person who captured the ride.
At last year’s inaugural show, Santa Cruz’s Peter Mel swept the podium by claiming all three gender-neutral categories and Male Performer of the Year for his standout performance, while Justine DuPont won Female Performer of the Year. This year, contest organizers sought to expand on their foundational mission of inclusion and equality, so the men’s and women's divisions will each have three awards with an equal prize purse. The slots up for grabs include Biggest Wave, Ride of the Year, and Performer of the Year.
Local business owner Chris Cuvelier and Mavericks pioneer Jeff Clark formed a partnership to create this platform in 2019. Both were disappointed with the lack of opportunity surfers were getting to showcase their skills at Mavericks. That was put in sharp relief after the World Surf League, which took ownership of the sole permit in 2018, cut ties with the event in 2019. Clark and Cuvelier sought to create a more inclusive format that would reward surfers for the best rides throughout an entire season.
Plus, a video-based competition isn’t encumbered by government permits.
This season, any surfer capable of handling Mavericks between Nov. 1, 2021, to April 15, 2022, could upload rides. No rides assisted by a personal watercraft will be scored. The five judges remain the same as last year. They’re big-wave experts whose names are cemented in Mavericks history: Clark, Grant Washburn, Maya Gabeira, and previous contest winners Darryl Virostko and Chris Bertish.
Cuvelier runs the behind-the-scenes operations and social media channels. He’s made it clear that the awards are meant to celebrate Mavericks and the bravery of the men and women who surf it. He and Clark are acutely aware of who’s performing at a high level at the dangerous break.
The award show will be community-focused and will showcase a year-end highlight reel, with a ceremony and a segment highlighting the next generation following in their idols' footsteps.
