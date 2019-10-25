featured

Maverick's surfers paddle out for ceremony

Paddling Out
Kyle Ludowitz / Review

Big wave athletes and local surfers gathered at Maverick's Beach for the ceremonial paddle-out to honor the big wave competition and this year's new format for competitors.

Getting in the water
Kyle Ludowitz / Review

