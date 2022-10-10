It took 35 hours to drive “Maverick,” a 2,560-pound pumpkin, from Anoka, Minn., to Half Moon Bay but it turned out to be worth the effort. Travis Gienger gave his gourd an appropriate nickname for the weigh-off and on Monday walked away with a check for $23,040 after taking first place in the annual contest.
The total payout represents $9 per pound and is reflective of a new North American record, surpassing by six pounds the mark set in New York just last week.
Anoka bills itself as the Halloween capital of the world but pumpkin farmers there know that the real competition takes place out west.
“This is like the Super Bowl of pumpkins,” said Gienger who nicknamed his 2020 winner Tiger King. “The event they do here is second to none.”
Gienger thought his harvest might come closer to the reigning world record of 2,703 pounds set last year in Italy but acknowledged that it would be impossible to compete with pumpkins grown in greenhouses in Europe. Temperatures in Minnesota ranged from 42 to 96 degrees while Maverick came of age outdoors.
The runners up did not journey as far as Gienger to reach the scales. Steve Daletas spent a mere 11 hours on the road from Pleasant Hill, Ore., with his 2,425-pound entry. He started coming to the Half Moon Bay competition about 30 years ago and has won four times previously. He thought he might become the third five-time winner until he parked his truck and saw Gienger’s intimidating entry.
“You don’t know how big it will get until you pick it,” Daletas said. “The pumpkin has a mind of its own.”
His wife Susie Daletas added that it has a heart, too. She said the big pumpkins become part of the family and bring people together. “The grandkids and people from the community help raise it,” she said.
Ruben Frias from Napa took third place and Cindy Tobeck from Olympia, Wash., fourth with entries weighing in at 2,118 and 1,671 pounds, respectively. Frias also took the award for heaviest California-grown pumpkin.
2013 winner Gary Miller from Napa took fifth. Another contestant quoted Miller who once said, “It’s not really a pumpkin growing contest, it’s a weather contest.” Ninth-place finisher Brant Bordson from Marysville, north of Sacramento, concurred. “We had more days with temperatures above 100 than below. When it’s that hot the plant just stops growing.”
Half Moon Bay’s John Muller won the award for largest pumpkin grown on the Coastside.
“I spent $2,000 to win $1,000,” he quipped. “Well, that’s farming.” He reminisced about the early years of the competition when the winners and his children were much smaller. He said there are five ingredients to successful pumpkin growing: seed, fertilizer, location, skill and luck.
Heather Orange of Half Moon Bay took the prize for “Most Beautiful Pumpkin.” The award takes into consideration color, shape and size and is determined by the audience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.