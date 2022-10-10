The big winner

Travis Gienger's 2,560-pound monster from Anoka, Minn., won the Half Moon Bay World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Monday at the I.D.E.S. grounds on Main Street. Anna Hoch-Kenney / Review

It took 35 hours to drive “Maverick,” a 2,560-pound pumpkin, from Anoka, Minn., to Half Moon Bay but it turned out to be worth the effort. Travis Gienger gave his gourd an appropriate nickname for the weigh-off and on Monday walked away with a check for $23,040 after taking first place in the annual contest.

The total payout represents $9 per pound and is reflective of a new North American record, surpassing by six pounds the mark set in New York just last week.

