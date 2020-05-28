The beginnings of a master plan for the eventual redesign of Farallone View and El Granada Elementary schools is taking form. Officials emphasize the plans are aspirational at this point.
The plan is represented in a document that includes input from each school community, said Mark Quattrocchi, principal at Quattrocchi Kwok Architects — which provides master plans for public schools across the state and has worked with the district in the past. Quattrocchi and architect Lyanne Schuster presented the more than $100 million plan at this week’s school board meeting.
The estimated cost of executing the overhaul of the two schools is more than $56 million for Farallone View and just under $52 million for El Granada Elementary School. The district plans to move forward with changes and construction on the two sites simultaneously in the coming decades.
“They will be fairly unrecognizable by the time this is done,” Quattrocchi said.
According to Quattrocchi, the estimates factor in the costs of the construction and buildings, but also potential increases and changes in soft costs such as those for testing and inspection. His analysis of the district’s funding found $75 million of current available funds, just under three-quarters of the funds required, which Quattrochi said puts the district in a strong position to move forward.
Both Superintendent Sean McPhetridge and Chief Business Officer Jesús Contreras noted the plans are aspirational and the district’s current budget doesn’t currently cover the cost of these plans in their entirety. Quattrocchi agreed, and said the master plan is intended to give an overall picture of the priorities and is subject to change. He said the design and execution of each school site and building will be separate processes.
“This is a 10-, 15- or even 20-year plan of how the school district wants to be,” Quattrocchi said. “... A master plan is not a design.”
Quattrocchi said discussions so far with teachers, staff and the community have been very lively. He heard each community prioritizes improving connectivity and classroom environments, linking indoor and outdoor spaces and building creative spaces for student and community use. At both elementary schools, Quattrocchi said his team identified a list of facilities issues that need addressing, including security, accessibility and building upgrades. He said sustainability is also a priority and upgrades will use materials that are compatible and resilient to a coastal environment.
“We have to have schools that are safe, that are joyful, that are sustainable,” McPhetridge said.
At Farallone View, Schuster said, the school community wanted a central communal space where the entire school could gather together. She also said they hope to take advantage of the ocean views visible from campus.
The master plan proposes a large central plaza, a two-story classroom building and a more strategic layout for the school, prioritizing student safety with a single gated entrance that shuttles visitor traffic through a main administrative office. It also includes ample outdoor space to accommodate up to 310 students.
“The intent is to maximize the amount of site area that's still available to outdoor activities,” Schuster said.
The plans for El Granada Elementary, which will accommodate 425 students, followed a similar logic. The architects put extra emphasis on fixing pickup and dropoff space, replacing portable classrooms and creating spaces that have moveable walls and allow for more flexible learning. Schuster said designing a cohesive school is a priority.
“We heard the desire to use the entire site as the classroom,” Schuster said.
The next step, Quattrocchi said, is to integrate board feedback, get its approval and then work to prioritize projects for more immediate implementation.
