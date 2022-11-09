John McCaull

John McCaull, a senior park aide, cleans the Fresnel lens at the Pigeon Point Light Station on Nov. 2. This weekend, caretakers celebrate the 150th anniversary of the famous lighthouse.

 By Anna Hoch-Kenney

For 150 years, ships at sea have identified Pigeon Point Lighthouse by flashes of light spaced 10 seconds apart.

“It’s what’s called the flash characteristic, or address, of Pigeon Point Lighthouse,” said Julie Barrow, special projects coordinator at Pigeon Point Light Station State Historic Park.

Julie Barrow

Julie Barrow explains the history of the lighthouse on the deck behind the Fog Signal Building.

