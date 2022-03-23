Conserving water is the goal of one if not all Bay Area water regulators and Marin Water took aim Tuesday at Central and Southern Marin County.
Marin Water passed an ordinance that bans the use of its water for watering new or rehabilitated decorative lawns in business or city landscapes that require a plan review by the agency.
The ordinance takes effect April 15.
Landscapes that require a review include new construction with areas of 500 square feet or more and rehabilitated landscapes that are 1,000 square feet or more in size, regulators said.
Marin Water officials are trying to discourage the creation of more purely decorative grass in street medians and in business complexes.
Marin Water plans to use the water saved for more beneficial things. The ordinance does not apply to residential or recreational uses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.