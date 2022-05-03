Screen time that’s healthy
Most parents can remember a day when school called and asked them to come pick up their child early because he or she wasn’t feeling well. This scenario is particularly difficult for working parents who might lose income or not have the ability to come and go very easily. If the child needs to see a doctor, the logistical and financial challenges for working families grow, not to mention the class time lost by the student.
A new telemedicine program introduced last fall in Cabrillo Unified Schools aims to improve the situation.
At the most recent meeting of the Cabrillo Unified governing board, Susan Vano, head of nursing in the district, reported on the successful implementation of virtual medical care provided by Hazel Health, a San Francisco-based company offering telehealth in school districts around the country.
When a student comes into the school office complaining about a headache, stomachache, sore throat or other symptoms, the staff no longer tells them to lie down until a parent can pick them up. Now there is an option to have the student visit online with a pediatrician or nurse practitioner through Hazel Health.
If a parent or guardian provided consent, the student can go into a health office at the school outfitted with an iPad for face-to-face evaluation. A small device is also available so the medical team can also get a close look at the student’s eyes or ears, for example. Front office staff at the schools have been trained to facilitate the visit.
Vano reported that through March students utilized telehealth visits 240 times. Over 80 percent of the visits found that the students were well enough to return to class without risk to their own health or that of classmates. Vano calculates that this saved more than 400 hours of class time that would have been lost if the students had been sent home.
As the school community becomes more familiar with the program, Vano said, staff are becoming more comfortable with the procedure, and the number of virtual doctor visits is increasing. Now more than 80 percent of families have provided consent for the program, and 91 visits took place in March alone.
According to Vano the benefits of the program go beyond the impact of the office visits. Providing medical care in school gives students without insurance or who cannot see a doctor for some reason equal access to treatment. Hazel Health physicians can identify medical issues and prescribe medications for conditions such as asthma that often go untreated in children who do not have regular access to doctors. The company also provided 25 at-home telemedicine appointments for Cabrillo students this year.
Vano pointed out that students are sometimes willing to discuss issues with telehealth professionals that they might not be comfortable addressing with their parents or even a family doctor.
The arrangement makes financial sense for Cabrillo Unified. Vano said that a district the size of Cabrillo would typically employ three school nurses. With Hazel Health providing care they can more safely rely on a single nurse, namely Vano, with health technicians staffing the secondary schools. The arrangement alleviates the need for additional nurses during a nationwide shortage.
Vano said the fee charged by Hazel Health is significantly less than the cost of employing two additional nurses. Hazel charges the district a fixed amount based on the number of students enrolled. The company collects insurance information from families that have it, but under the arrangement with CUSD it does not bill for individual visits.
Hazel Health did not respond to inquiries about its financial model and whether it might eventually charge families with insurance.
