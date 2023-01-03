Sewer Authority Mid-coastside General Manager Kishen Prathivadi said the Coastside’s sewer plant was inundated during Saturday’s storm in a situation the mayor of Half Moon Bay characterized as a near-disaster.
The system dealt with a similar influx of flows from coastal neighborhoods in late winter 2021, but this year Pilarcitos Creek added more trouble by jumping its banks and flooding lower levels in the wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay on Saturday.
The massive input of stormwater into Coastside’s sewer system forced SAM to temporarily shut off the Montara and Portola pump stations, but not before some untreated wastewater overflowed from the tanks, staff said. The Portola station by El Granada’s Burnham Strip overflowed some of its 400,000-gallon capacity into Surfer’s Beach and was shut off for more than 90 minutes. A tank in Montara, which has nearly 450,000 gallons of wet weather storage, exceeded its capacity as well.
SAM Superintendent Tim Costello said they had to protect electrical systems at the wastewater treatment facility and retain flows to the north of Half Moon Bay.
“In the short term it’s working, but things did get wet,” Costello said of the equipment, though both the influent and effluent pumps at the Half Moon Bay treatment plant remained functional. He noted that the storm has put SAM into a balancing act, as it can’t pump too much from Montara for fear of overloading Portola and its wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay.
Meanwhile, SAM’s wastewater treatment plant had problems of its own. By the afternoon, the influent exceeded the design capacity of 15 million gallons per day, and the flow meters became submerged and stopped functioning after levels hit 17.5 million gallons. Prathivadi said SAM had to shut off the stations to prevent damage to the wastewater treatment plant that would result from being backed up with excess water and Pilarcitos Creek flooding.
Costello noted that with the rapidly rising creek, “the elevation was so high it was above the treatment plant. Once that started happening, we couldn’t keep up with flows and we had to mitigate everything that we could.”
The rain lightened for the next few days, easing the strain on SAM’s system. But with another large storm forecast to hit on Wednesday, there is concern about what could happen to the sewer system. Prathivadi said a contractor is building a temporary cofferdam, and SAM has contacted the San Mateo County Department Health Department.
“Hopefully (Tuesday) being a dry day, if it dries up, we should hole up,” Prathivadi said. “It’s the best we can do.”
