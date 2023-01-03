Plant flooded

Sewer Authority Mid-coastside managers are scrambling to shore up the Half Moon Bay plant after it flooded over the weekend. Photo courtesy Debbie Ruddock

Sewer Authority Mid-coastside General Manager Kishen Prathivadi said the Coastside’s sewer plant was inundated during Saturday’s storm in a situation the mayor of Half Moon Bay characterized as a near-disaster.

The system dealt with a similar influx of flows from coastal neighborhoods in late winter 2021, but this year Pilarcitos Creek added more trouble by jumping its banks and flooding lower levels in the wastewater treatment plant in Half Moon Bay on Saturday.

August Howell

