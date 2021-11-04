A man is in stable condition after driving his vehicle over the cliff south of the Devil’s Slide tunnel on Thursday morning, authorities said.
California Highway Patrol public information officer Mark Andrews said an officer was patrolling the area this morning when he noticed tire marks heading off the side of the cliff and saw the car in the water below. Andrews said the man, identified as a 21-year-old man, had already exited the car and had begun climbing up the cliff before the officer told him to wait for assistance.
Cal Fire spokeswoman Cecile Juliette said the officer called for help at 8:35 a.m. Roughly 20 minutes later, fire crews pulled the man to safety. The man was in stable condition but was treated for injuries before being taken to the hospital after complaining of pain.
The man told officers he was the only person in the vehicle. Fire crews from the Coastside Fire Protection District, San Mateo County and the North County Fire Authority responded to the incident. The San Mateo County Harbor District also had personnel on the water.
Andrews said the car, a 2005 Honda Civic, will remain in the water until it can be recovered when the tide and swell drop.
This version drops the ethnicity of the driver. It is Review policy to include ethnicity only when relevant to the story.
(19) comments
I drive from Montara to work everyday along that road. Drive slow and keep your eye on the road. No texting!
First off I’m glad that the young man survived!
Second, not sure why it was necessary to share that he was hispanic….
Maybe a conversation for another time.
Lastly,we can go all Darwin or just add some guardrails.It might be a better solution and save life’s also would probably be less expensive than sending out first responders, multiple fire trucks, helicopter, police cars and ambulances.
Good point about ethnicity...but might be that reporter was quoted from official CHP info which has a box for driver description and ethnicity is included in that......story......back in 60's a couple was driving home from a gala evening in SF...drinking...dancing....coming south on the old Devil's Slide highway. Man had to relieve himself...so pulled off onto shoulder next to berm....and stood on berm to vacate (time circa 2am)...CHP day shift car pulls up behind vehicle on shoulder....wife of driver passed out in passenger seat....she was awakened by officer and told him husband stopped to vacate.........husband's body found 600+ feet below on rocks at bottom of Devil's Slide...........see, even people have a hard time not going overboard................no TEXTING kiddies..........
It appears it was CHP.The editor nevertheless corrected the story and indicated they don’t call out ethnicity and have corrected.
Until we are presented with driverless autos, the operator is responsible for where his/her car travels. Some call this "Safe Driving".
Accidents such as this provide a glimpse into the thinking in the population...which may suggest to you, the reader, that there are two ways people react to such occurrences:
In group #1, those who read about the accident, are glad that the driver survived, and hope he does better in the future. A lucky break.
In group #2, those who demand more and more protections…in this instance from their government. Because no unfortunate outcome should ever occur if it be “preventable”.
Individual responsibility is but one trait of a strong personality and a good citizen. Abdicating responsibility and seeking the protection authority only weakens Society and each individual.
You know Scott, having pulled tens of dead bodies out of the water as a Rescue Diver and searched for many more that were never found, I wouldn't wish that pain on my worst enemy. It destroys people's lives, it destroys their marriages, and bereaved parents frequently even commit suicide. I don't care if your kid was speeding, if your kid was using drugs, was unfamiliar with the road, or had a tire blowout. I'm going to try to find your kid.
Your recognition should have been one of the primary threads in this discussion...rather than a reply to mine. It is understood that you would rather not be required to use your skill.
No Scott(2) you incorrectly stated "two ways people react to such occurrences... In group #1, those who read about the accident, are glad that the driver survived... In group #2, those who demand more and more protections..." Many if not most people are in both groups. Highway protections are not different from motorcycle helmets, seatbelts, and engineered crush zones in autos... something the best drivers in the world all benefit from.
I have driven that stretch of road hundreds if not thousands of times. I have yet to have plunged over the side. Sometimes. one has to compensate for conditions. Sounds like this guy failed to compensate.
There is not enough guard rail in all the realm to protect careless drivers from the consequences of their actions. Try driving South on Highway 1. You will find that well over half of it would need guard rails to prevent drivers from screwing up. Now do the same on every stretch of highway. You begin to see the magnitude of the problem.
Notice that there are guardrails prior too and after the spot depicted in the photo. Notice that the road is relatively straight there. What if there had been a guard rail and the young man had bounced off of it and into oncoming traffic? What the narrative be had that been the case.
And even if every inch of roadside had guard rails, this: -- https://www.cohenmilstein.com/update/%E2%80%9Cfamily-says-defective-guardrail-killed-teen-daughter%E2%80%9D-law360
Hi John, the problem is it's not every inch of the roadside people are ejecting off the cliff on. Assuming the above photo is off today's event, almost all the cars are going off in the 100 yards S of this photo and the 300 yards N of this photo.
I think it's likely five cars a year have been going off the cliff like clockwork here for the last fifty years.
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
County says: "Nothing to see here folks. Move along."
Everyone on the Coastside hope the next young driver to be killed on this stretch of road is not a member of their family.
Caltrans SR1 Safety Barrier Project target construction date is 2024. Read more here: https://midcoastcommunitycouncil.org/home/two-new-hwy-1-caltrans-projects
This happens so often that you would think they would have installed adequate guard rails or other barriers there long ago. There is no reason for this to keep happening.
You are spot on with that!
Ditto, ditto, ditto, ditto, ditto, ditto....... seriously
Agree! Who/what agency is responsible and how can we encourage them?
“There is no reason for this to keep happening.” Exactly. Pay attention and drive better.
GUARDRAILS???? Why the heck is anybody behind the wheel of a 2-ton moving mass and NOT PAYING ATTENTION to his/her job at hand? That's the question.
Welcome to the discussion.
