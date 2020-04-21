A former Half Moon Bay resident pleaded no contest to scamming at least three homeowners by posing as a licensed home improvement contractor. He was sentenced last week to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay restitution to at least five victims.
Matthew Breen, 49, was accused of taking more than $300,000 from his reported victims and faced multiple counts of crimes including grand theft, diversion of funds, elder abuse, identity theft, fraudulent use of a contractor’s license number and home improvement without a license. The reported crimes occurred between October 2016 and May 2017.
Last year, Breen was found by law enforcement in Salem, Mass., where he reportedly was living. Breen agreed to waive extradition and return to California where he remained in custody at the San Mateo County jail with a $400,000 bail.
— from staff reports
