Outrage over incident

A man says he was harrassed and his van damaged in an incident at Smith Field that has sparked outrage. Review file photo

 Adam Pardee

A man living in a van on the coast claimed he was harassed by six men on the night of Sept. 26 at Smith Field, an incident that sparked an online dialogue about justice for homeless individuals and accountability from law enforcement.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two charges, damage to a vehicle and damage to city property, Coastside Patrol Bureau Capt. Rebecca Albin said.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

(1) comment

JB Cockrell

The redneck responsible should man up and pay to get Tyler's window replaced. An apology would probably be too much to ask for.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories