A man living in a van on the coast claimed he was harassed by six men on the night of Sept. 26 at Smith Field, an incident that sparked an online dialogue about justice for homeless individuals and accountability from law enforcement.
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two charges, damage to a vehicle and damage to city property, Coastside Patrol Bureau Capt. Rebecca Albin said.
The victim, Tyler Harlow, said multiple cars parked around his vehicle on all sides during a softball game. Around 10:30 p.m., as he waited in the van for them to leave, one of the trucks pulled out backed toward the van’s driver's side then peeled out, intentionally kicking up rocks and gravel at the van for about 10 seconds, Harlow said. Meanwhile, the other men gathered around the vehicles and egged the driver on. One of the van’s windows eventually broke. Effectively trapped in his van and feeling threatened, he called 911 and the suspects left in their vehicles.
Harlow said one of the trucks knocked over a nearby fence, dislodging the truck’s bumper and license plate. The driver left the plate and bumper overnight. On Nextdoor the following morning, a community member posted a video showing a man loading the broken bumper into a truck. It’s not clear if that man was involved in the incident the night prior.
“This kind of callous violence has no place in Half Moon Bay,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said in a statement. “Our community stands for compassion, humanity, and fairness for all people. I know that those in Half Moon Bay and the Coastside join me in denouncing attempts to intimidate, threaten, or otherwise marginalize any members of our community. I also want to assure the community that the Sheriff’s Office is presently investigating this attack, and with a goal that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.”
Harlow believes he was targeted because of his housing status. He spoke of other discrimination he’s aware of, including how California, unlike other states, doesn’t define unhoused people as a protected class. That means those without permanent homes are not legally protected from discrimination by employers based on housing status or income level.
Harlow’s story invoked an emotional response online, and he said he was touched by the support shown by the coastal community. Messages of condolences and support flooded a Nextdoor thread. People reached out, offering money that he didn’t ask for, he said.
At last week’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting, Half Moon Bay City Manager Matthew Chidester said he spoke with Harlow and called the incident “despicable.”
“We won’t tolerate this kind of behavior in our community and these types of actions toward anybody,” he said. “We’ll pursue this fully, press charges and expect to identify the individuals.”
Albin noted that the Sheriff’s Office was following up on several leads thanks in part to community members coming forward. She said she was “impressed” with residents' engagement and diligence in reporting the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at +1 (800) 547-2700 or contact Detective Richard Deschler at (650) 363-4881 or RDeschler@smcgov.org.
The redneck responsible should man up and pay to get Tyler's window replaced. An apology would probably be too much to ask for.
