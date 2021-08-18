A woman walking her dogs in Mirarmar on Thursday encountered a man who broke her windshield and stole her cellphone, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to social media reports, the woman struck up a conversation with the stranger about her dogs as she returned to her car. After she loaded the dogs into her car, the man used a tire iron to smash her windshield. She said he took her cellphone, according to the account posted online.
Sheriff's Office spokesman Eamonn Allen said deputies took the woman’s statement and got a description of the man. The Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect but had not made an arrest as of Monday, Allen said.
