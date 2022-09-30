First responders closed Highway 1 on Devil’s Slide for almost two hours on Friday morning while rescuing a man who had driven off the dangerous cliffside and landed on a stretch of beach.
Around 8:30 a.m., an eyewitness called 911 and reported a vehicle had fallen onto a beach just south of Gray Whale Cove, Calfire CZU Public Information Office Cecile Juliette wrote on Twitter. Coastside Fire Protection District Capt. Joe Santos said there was one person trapped in the car, about 500 feet below the highway.
Cal Fire rescue personnel rappelled down the cliff and pulled the driver from the vehicle. He was treated for major injuries and airlifted via a helicopter launched in Contra Costa County.
Similar incidents have happened in the same area multiple times over the last few years.
Coincidentally, the day before Friday's crash, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill designed to make local jurisdictions plan for improvements in collision-prone areas like this stretch of Highway 1.
The roadway was open by 11:26 a.m., according to Caltrans. Personnel from the CFPD, North County Fire Authority, San Mateo County Fire Department, American Medical Response and the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.
Gavin almost signed a bill that saved this stretch of dangerous highway for the coast?! Boy, we should have gotten rid of him when we had the chance.........not.
