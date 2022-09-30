Man rescued

Rescue crews transported a man who drove his vehicle over the cliff at Gray Whale Cove on Friday morning. Photo courtesy CalFire

First responders closed Highway 1 on Devil’s Slide for almost two hours on Friday morning while rescuing a man who had driven off the dangerous cliffside and landed on a stretch of beach.

Around 8:30 a.m., an eyewitness called 911 and reported a vehicle had fallen onto a beach just south of Gray Whale Cove, Calfire CZU Public Information Office Cecile Juliette wrote on Twitter. Coastside Fire Protection District Capt. Joe Santos said there was one person trapped in the car, about 500 feet below the highway.

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

